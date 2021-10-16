Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Rips Her for Exposing His Baby

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry was seemingly slammed by her ex, Chris Lopez, after she confirmed private details about his third child.

“Ppl be knowing what the hell they doing…,” he tweeted on October 15. “Excuse me ma’am, excuse me, you in my business, don’t do that.”

“Booty Call,” he said in a standalone message.

“She told me that she loved me, I said no way she tried to kiss me, had to push her face away,” Lopez continued. “My red flags look like …yea you see that green grass baby.”

Last month, Lowry confirmed Lopez had a third child on the way by writing a “congratulatory” post about her two sons getting another sibling. Then she revealed on her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast with Vee Rivera that Lopez was going to be having a boy.

When Lowry was pregnant with her fourth child, Creed, Lopez’s aunt shared a picture of the sonogram before the “Teen Mom 2” star decided if she wanted to go through with the pregnancy. Lowry later said she felt “betrayed” by the incident, as noted by The Sun.

Lowry Revealed There Are Almost All Boys In Her Blended Family

There are about to be seven children in Lowry’s blended family, and all but one is a girl.

Lowry, 29, is the mother of four sons.

She shares 11-year-old son Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, who is now married to her podcast co-host, Vee. They are the only ones in the blended family who have a daughter, 6-year-old Velisse “Vivi” Rivera.

The “Teen Mom 2” star also has a son, 7-year-old Lincoln, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Marroquin also has a second son, 2-year-old Eli, with ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

Lowry and Lopez have two sons together, 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed. The identity of his third child’s mother is not yet known, but according to Lowry, they will be having a son.

“Even my other baby dad is having another boy!” Lowry said on her podcast, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“So there’s about to be seven kids [among all my baby daddies] and only one [is a ] girl,” she continued. “With Lux’s family, there’s four grandsons, no granddaughters; well there’s about to be four.”

Lowry Considered Abortion With Creed

When Lowry first found out she was going to be a mother for the fourth time, she wasn’t sure if she wanted to go through with the pregnancy.

“I still don’t believe that I’m pregnant,” Lowry told MTV cameras during a November 2020 episode of “Teen Mom 2.” “I did consider abortion. I went to my abortion appointment but I had the ultrasound. I was just like, ‘I need to see the ultrasound to see if I connect with this baby.'”

“When I got pregnant with Lux, I never even thought twice about keeping him,” she added. “Now moving forward, this is the decision that I’ve made, to keep this baby and I just need to put on my big girl pants and figure it out.”

At the time, Lowry revealed that Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin were supportive of her pregnancy and that it was a “weight” off her shoulders once they knew.

“I think the pain [of this pregnancy] just comes from everything that happened around my pregnancy and the thought of maybe not keeping the baby,” Lowry told MTV cameras. “People are not going to understand and I have to be okay with that because these are decisions that were up to me. I have to be okay with the backlash and misunderstandings.”

