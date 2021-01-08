Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Talks About Cheating on New Podcast

Chris Lopez is ready to break his silence. After remaining silent during the earlier part of their relationship, Chris is ready to open up about Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. The former couple shares two children together, and fans have mostly only heard from Kailyn about their relationship.

Chris started to become more active on social media in 2020, and in the new year he started his own podcast, “P.T.S.D – Pressure Talks with Single Dads.” He and Kailyn share two children together: 3-year-old Lux Russell and 5-month-old Creed Romello.

He co-hosts the series with his friend, who is mononymously known as “Bread.” The topic of cheating came up with the January 4 podcast, with 26-year-old Chris praising Bread for never cheating. “There ain’t nothing to it, ya just don’t do it,” Bread said, as noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

The duo then started talking about what constitutes infidelity. Bread had an easy answer: You don’t do anything you wouldn’t want your partner to do. While joking around for a little, Chris ultimately agreed with his friend.

They talked about the type of women they liked, with Chris saying he doesn’t go for any particular look. “I don’t really got a type, bro. You could be black, blue, purple, green, white … If I like you, I like you,” he said. “I like them all… Clearly.”

“I love bodies,” he continued. “That s**t is art to me, bro. I ain’t gonna lie. Women are just art to me.”

Chris Is Trying to Forgive Kailyn

Chris said he wants to move past his issues with Kailyn, but he’s having a hard time forgiving her since she made their personal matters so public.

“I’m trying to forgive my kids’ mother in a sense. That’s been hard. That ain’t been easy,” the father-of-two said, as cited by In Touch Weekly. “That’s probably the hardest one to forgive is my kids’ mother just for the simple fact we’ve been through so much and my stuff been so public.”

“I don’t even blame her,” he continued. “I just try to take accountability for what I been through and things like that.” Chris might have been addressing his Protection From Abuse order. He was arrested in January 2020 after he allegedly violated the order and is on probation for offensive touching, In Touch Weekly wrote.

The father-of-two wants to forgive Kailyn so he can move on. “You gotta forgive people for you, not for them,” he said. “They probably don’t deserve it, they probably don’t even feel sorry about the stuff they did to you or whatever the case may be, but it is what it is.”

Kailyn Changed Their Son’s Name

When their youngest son was first born, Kailyn said his name was Romello Creed Lopez. But during a reply to a fan on social media, Kailyn revealed that the baby’s name is “now” Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez.

The star didn’t reveal why she changed her son’s name or if she also altered Lux’s moniker. Except for Creed, none of her other sons have hyphenated last names. In addition to Lux and Creed, Kailyn also shares 10-year-old son Isaac Elliot with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and 7-year-old son Lincoln Marshall with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn and Chris haven’t had the easiest co-parenting relationship. The Teen Mom 2 personality was arrested in September after she allegedly “punched” Chris, according to The Sun. Kailyn denied the allegations against her in a statement to Heavy. Her rep added that the MTV star was seeking full custody of Lux and Creed. She also denied all the accusations against her.

“Ms. Lowry has filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed. The judge in the Delaware Family Court has ordered the parties to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after the hearing next year,” the statement said. “Ms. Lowry does deny all of the allegations but cannot respond specifically at this time due to the orders of the judge.”

