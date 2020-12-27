Why Kailyn Lowry Takes Christmas Gifts Away From Her Kids

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry would not let her children have all the presents they received this year, igniting a debate among some viewers. Kailyn took to Instagram on Christmas to reveal that her four sons would not be allowed to open gifts that came from people who did not play an active part in their lives. The message seemed to be directed at ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, who she’s accused of being an absent father.

“PSA: I will not accept gifts for my kids from anybody who doesn’t have a relationship with them all year long. RETURN TO SENDER. Family, old friends, etc,” she wrote, according to screen shots obtained by Teen Mom Talk. “I am not going to explain why you are not around but can send gifts. Save your money.”

Chris seemed to confirm the post was directed at himself and his friends and family. “Guess we not allowed to send gifts,” he wrote. “Yall still my dawgs.”

Then he seemed to write specifically to Kailyn. “Bruh get over yourself smh,” Chris said. “Not a good look Mr. Grinch.”

Chris, who spent Christmas with his sons 3-year-old Lux Russell and 5-month-old baby Romello Creed, said they were the best gifts a father could have. He shared a rare Instagram post that showed him with his sons. In the last picture, Lux is cradling Creed, who wasn’t thrilled to be taking a photo.

Why Kailyn Doesn’t Spend Christmas With Her Sons

While the holidays can be a contentious time for families that share children, Kailyn made things easier for her exes by giving up on trying to spend Christmas with her children. She said it’s too hard to coordinate everyone’s schedules, so she rather let her sons’ fathers have them for the whole day.

“We’re not doing anything. Like, I’m just not gonna have them so they don’t have to get each other stuff,” she said on Coffee Convos, as noted by People.

“I might ask them do they want to get each other anything for Christmas, and if they say yes, then I would just obviously facilitate that,” the MTV star continued. “They’re gonna be with their dads, I’m pretty sure, until the end of Christmas Day, so I feel like maybe by then it would be over but also I don’t know. It might be kind of nice to give each other something, so maybe we’ll see.”

Kailyn said she was by herself most of the day last year. “It is kind of sad, and I get that. I definitely get that. I just feel like it’s a lot and the amount of money that I was spending on Christmas gifts and then I was only getting them for half the day and then I had to share,” the mother-of-four explained.

It Was Hard to Make Everyone Happy

Her family members and exes all live in different spots, which makes finding a good pickup time for all four children and their fathers difficult.

“It was stressing me out to have one back my 4 o’clock, one back by 7 o’clock,” she told friend Lindsie Chrisley on their shared podcast. “So we tried to agree on other things that would work and I just couldn’t make it work to the point that everyone was actually happy about it.”

Kailyn has four boys with three men and all of her sons’ ages vary. She shares 10-year-old Isaac Elliot with Jo Rivera, 7-year-old Lincoln Marshall with Javi Marroquin and then her two youngest sons with Chris.

It’s hard for the day to go smoothly for everyone when things are so complex. “I don’t get to go to my family because my family, Jo’s family and Javi’s family are all in different areas, and then when we added Chris to the mix, it was like, there was just so much going on that I was never gonna have three happy dad situations,” Kailyn told Lindsie.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Jo Rivera on Fighting Kailyn Lowry For Custody of Isaac