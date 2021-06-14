Video: Kailyn Lowry Accused of Being ‘Desperate’ With Ex

“Teen Mom” fans were not exactly kind to Kailyn Lowry in a recent Reddit post.

There’s been a lot of chatter among viewers since Lowry was cut from the June 8 episode of “Teen Mom 2,” with co-star Briana DeJesus accusing Lowry of being left out because she refused to show her drama with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

The former couple shares two children together — Lux and Creed — and have a tumultuous history. Lowry is also the mother to Lincoln, who she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Isaac, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

While Lowry attempts to cover up some of the darker moments she experienced with Lopez, not everything can be scrubbed away. One Reddit user unearthed a scene from “Teen Mom 2” where Lowry gushed over Lopez turning up to an event. MTV labeled Lopez as Lowry’s “ex-boyfriend” in the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear what year the scene was filmed, and if Lowry and Lopez had any children at the time.

“You came!” Lowry excitedly says when she sees Lopez.

“You look good,” he tells her. “I’m proud of you.”

“You’re not leaving, right?” Lowry whispers into Lopez’s ear. “You can stay in my hotel room.”

Reddit Users Claimed Lowry Looked ‘Desperate’

The original Reddit poster had hinted about the aforementioned incident in a previous thread. “You asked, I deliver! Kail desperate to see Chris in NY scene!” they wrote. The post garnered hundreds of upvotes and comments from viewers.

“Oh wow. I’ve never seen this(I missed a season or two at some point),” one person wrote. “But this is so bizarre because I’ve never seen her look/sound like that with anyone ever. She definitely feels differently about him than anyone else in the world. Interesting.”

Another fan felt sorry for the former couple’s children.

“Lux and Creed could see this one day and I can’t even imagine how they’d feel seeing their mom basically piss her pants in excitement over their dad after whatever chaos they’ve witnessed in their home between their parents and all the other info about them out there,” they said. “I’m sure it is already confusing for them, but if they ever google their mom and dad when they’re older, it would be so much worse.”

Lowry Was Arrested For Domestic Violence

The September 2020 charges against Lowry were ultimately dropped, but the “Teen Mom 2” star was arrested after Lopez accused her of “punching” him with a closed fist, The Sun reported.

The fight was instigated by Lux’s haircut. At the time, the child had longhair and Lowry wanted to keep it that way, so she was upset when Lopez took him to the barber without her permission.

Lowry always maintained her innocence.

DeJesus was perturbed Lowry refused to talk about the scandal on “Teen Mom 2,” especially since it would help with the ratings, which would have been good for everyone on the show. DeJesus claimed Lowry was being inauthentic and fans wanted to see something real–not her picking out wallpaper for her new home.

“Like someone is filming on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with her baby daddy that I was told she was trying to hide,” DeJesus wrote on an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

“While I understand all of us want to be shown overcoming our struggles and that we all take pride in our names (and someone takes pride in her brand and her podcasts) at the end of the day she shouldn’t try to cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life,” she added.

READ NEXT: Kailyn Lowry Responds to Briana DeJesus’ Arrest Accusations