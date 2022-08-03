Chris Lopez Comes Clean About Kailyn Lowry in Deleted Post

“Teen Mom” alum Chris Lopez seemingly denounced rumors that Kailyn Lowry was pregnant with her fifth child. The speculation started after Lopez accused Lowry of being pregnant, but after it was erroneously “confirmed” by a “Teen Mom” fan account, Lopez loosely admitted he was besmirching his ex.

“We found out just like y’all,” he said, according to screenshots posted by fan accounts. “I was talking [shit] with no actual proof but at this point show the ‘family member’ because none of the family I know one the information given.”

“And I been pretty vocal about fan pages to follow and this one was never one,” he continued. “So why would my so-called ‘family member’ not go to chatter instead.”

Lowry’s pregnancy was “confirmed” by the fan account Teen Mom Fanz. They claimed to have gotten the information from someone close to Lopez, though he now said he was just “taking s***.”

Teen Mom Fanz blogged that Lowry might be “12 weeks” along. “The family member also claimed the co-parenting relationship between #KailLowry and #ChrisLopez is “volatile”.🤭😬,” the account wrote. “We’d like to send our congratulations to Kail and her family!”

They shared a screenshot from their supposed source, who wrote: “To confirm, yes Kail is pregnant and having a baby with Elijah. I was told a little over a month ago our whole family knows.”

The former couple shares two children together, 4-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed.

Lowry has two more children. Her second eldest son, Lincoln, is from her five-year marriage to Javi Marroquin and her eldest son, 12-year-old Isaac, is from her relationship with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera.

Lowry Hasn’t Denied the Pregnancy Rumors Directly

Lowry has not publicly dispelled rumors she was having a fifth child and didn’t respond to Heavy’s request for comment.

She laughed off comments that she had a “pregnancy nose” during a live stream on Instagram.

“Well, that’s news to me,” she said.

The gossip was kicked up by Lopez, who went on Instagram live to call out his ex.

“As a woman, what possesses you to say, ‘I will really beat you the f*** up,’ knowing that one, you can’t fight, and two, you’re not like that,” he said.

Lopez then went on Twitter, where he posted and deleted a message that read: “Out here talking bout you’ll beat me up now you know you gotta protect the belly stop it.”

Lowry Is Considering Getting Her Tubes Tied

Lowry said on one of her podcasts that she didn’t think she would have more children because she’s been dealing with mental health issues. The “Teen Mom” star has been battling depression and she’s been trying to find a medication that makes her feel better.

“I do want to get my tubes tied. So, um, I guess whatever happens first…I would like to get my tubes tied this year, actually,” she said on the July 8 episode of “Barely Famous.”

“I think the more time that goes on, the more I just don’t want more children because I feel like I’m spreading myself so thin, um, and all my kids are such different ages that they all need me for different parts of their lives right now,” Lowry added.