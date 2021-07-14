Kailyn Lowry & Chris Lopez Get Into Heated Fight on Camera

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez fought with each other during his debut on the MTV reality TV show. Even though the former couple has been on and off for nearly four years, the July 13 episode was the first time he appeared on “Teen Mom 2.” The duo has two children together: 3-year-old Lux and 11-month-old Creed.

The scene started out with Lopez putting Creed into his car seat. The child starts to cry, and Lowry is excited to tell her ex and the baby has his first tooth coming in. The mood quickly soured when Lopez told Creed he would be seeing him tomorrow and Lowry said Lopez wouldn’t see the baby since he would be asleep.

“No the f*** he won’t!” Lopez yelled. He then walked to the passenger side of the car and opened up the door. Based on their conversation, he might have picked up cameras that showed the layout for the new home Lowry is building.

“This s*** bigger than a motherf***er. Is that where the house gonna be?” he asked. Lowry confirmed that was her “land” and said Lopez didn’t know where it was located but he claimed he just drove near there.

The conversation then escalated when Lowry told Lopez to change his “nasty a**” clothes.

“It’s your son!” Lopez yelled. “He was all up on me with s***!”

Lowry, 29, has appeared on “Teen Mom 2” since it first debuted in 2011. The series has followed her raise her four children. Her eldest son, 11-year-old Isaac, is from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and her second eldest son, 7-year-old Lincoln, is from her relationship with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Lopez Didn’t Think MTV Could Air the Footage

Lowry asked Lopez to close her door but he refused. “No, you can close your own f***ing door!” he told her.

The father-of-two then climbed inside Lowry’s vehicle. “Get the f*** out of my car!” the “Teen Mom 2” star said.

Likely assuming MTV wouldn’t be allowed to use footage of him, Lopez remained in the passenger seat and started to curse saying “they can’t” show him on “Teen Mom 2.”

Lowry — who was ultimately proved right — disagreed with her ex. “They can hear you. They can see you. You’re gonna be on the show,” she told him. “I hope they show you… they can. They can show you.”

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to the Scene

While some people claimed Lowry was giddy that Lopez got into the passenger seat, others viewed her as feeling uncomfortable. One original poster on Reddit claimed Lowry was “loving” Lopez being in her car.

“She def seems uncomfortable and kind of smug that viewers would finally see this side of him as opposed to the stuff he puts out,” one person on Reddit wrote. “Kail sucks, but this guy seems unhinged. Such a weird f***ing thing to do.”

“Kail looks embarrassed,” another viewer noted. “Probably thankful that his dumb a** behavior is caught on camera.”

A third person surmised interactions like this were typical for the former couple. “I love how she asks him to take the empty water bottle when he leaves,” they said. “Clearly this was just another day for them.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom 2” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

