Kailyn Lowry Says Chris Lopez ‘Almost Killed Me’ Amid Domestic Violence

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry opened up about a “pivotal” moment in her life that caused her to seek therapy. Lowry said Chris Lopez, the father of her two youngest sons — almost killed her.

The situation came up after Lowry said she goes to therapy two times a week. Reunion hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab were curious why Lowry started treatment in the first place.

“That was the pivotal moment in my life where I was like I need help,” she said, telling them that someone almost killed her.

“Was it like a domestic abuse situation, was it just a random act of violence, was it somebody you knew?” Pinsky asked.

“Chris almost killed me in October 2019 by domestic violence,” she confirmed.

Pinsky said he was “heartbroken” to hear what Lowry endured.

“It actually hurts my heart to hear this. We’ve been with you a long time,” he said. “I am so sorry. I wish I’d known,” he said. “No one would know this if you didn’t share it. I’m so heartbroken for you, I’m really sorry.”

Pinsky wondered if this was the first time she was talking publicly about the incident, and she said yes. She had kept it quiet for years because wasn’t sure how to come forward with her story.

“I just haven’t figured out the right time or way to tell my whole story,” she said. “I don’t think it’s something that people openly talk about.”

Lowry obtained a protection from abuse (PFA) against Lopez in 2019, per In Touch Weekly. He was arrested and served seven days in jail in January 2020 after he violated the order, In Touch Weekly wrote.

Lowry Was Afraid of Being a ‘Hypocrite’

Lowry worried she would be seen as a “hypocrite” since pushed her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, during a past episode of “Teen Mom 2.”

Pinsky assured Lowry it wasn’t the same thing.

“No — they are two separate phenomena,” Pinsky told her during part 2 of the reunion on May 24. “As many things in mental health, people become flip sides of the same coin: victim, victimized.

“Both roles go back and forth in all these things we’re talking about,” he continued. “So — and they’re different — not okay. But you were a victim of domestic violence.”

Lopez Said They Were Both at Fault

Lopez joined the reunion to tell his side of the story, saying he and Lowry “both did something.”

“It’s — it’s — it’s faults on both sides. Whatever’s been said about me from her can literally be said about them, so it’s more like I ain’t out to sit here and tell y’all exactly what this — what’s happened,” Lopez said. “But it’s been abuse on both sides.”

Pinsky asked Lopez if she ever threatened violence or injured Lowry.

“Injure? No. She’s making it seem like I really beat her,” he said. “That’s the — that’s the story going around, like I actually beat this girl. I never beat her.”

Lopez confessed he struggles with anxiety and depression but said his children are what make him happy and keep him “here.”