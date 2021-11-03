Kailyn Lowry Says Chris Lopez Abuses Government Assistance

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry accused ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez of “abusing” government assistance. The two have been in a heated feud over their sons’ medical bills, with Lowry slamming Lopez for not paying his share.

The back-and-forth continued when Lopez — the father of 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed — claimed that Lowry doesn’t want to put their sons on Medicaid, but Lowry alleged there was more to the story.

“What’s wrong with Medicaid,” one fan wondered, according to a screenshot captured by the fan account Teen Mom Shade Room.

“Absolutely nothing,” Lowry answered. “I just won’t support [it] when I know someone is abusing it.”

The latest drama between Lowry and Lopez kicked off when the “Teen Mom 2” star claimed her ex went to Miami instead of paying for their sons to go to the doctor.

“That being said, you should take care of your financial obligations to your children before going on a trip to Miami,” Lowry said, as recorded by Teen Mom Chatter. “You should respond to text messages about medical bills that are unpaid. You should respond to anything that your kid might need before you leave.”

The mother-of-four shared screenshots that showed she requested $50 from Lopez on Venmo and he denied it, even though she said the money was for Creed’s “doctor and chest X-ray.”

“I am here with them now. I already pay $600/each for health insurance,” Lowry wrote on Instagram, per Teen Mom Shade Room. “Please send the balances. They said you can call directly to pay over the phone.”

Lopez Indirectly Claimed Lowry Was ‘Too Good’ for Medicaid

Lopez escalated the feud with his ex when he claimed Lowry was “too good” to accept Medicaid for their children.

“If you’re gonna tell a story, tell the whole story,” Chris said on his podcast, “P.T.S.D.,” according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “You can’t tell a story and only tell the part that makes the other person look bad. Tell everything.”

“You can’t get on this Internet and do all of that when I’m offering to help you,” he continued. “I don’t see why I need to come out of pocket when I have something that I don’t need to come out of pocket for…me and my mother explained that to you and you argued about it.”

In a post that appeared on the Instagram stories for “P.T.S.D.,” a cryptic message said: “When you to[o] good for Medicaid is on you, or affordable coverage… Don’t want it, then you pay for it.”

Lowry Hinted Lopez Tells a Different ‘Version of Events’

@kaillowry so interesting when people make up a completely dif version ♬ original sound – sadiya

Lowry hinted that she didn’t exactly agree with Lopez’s side of the story.

She made a video of herself for TikTok where the music says, “This is the remix,” in the background.

“When you hear your baby daddy’s version of events,” Lowry wrote. “So interesting when people make up a completely dif version.”

The Deleware resident responded to a comment that said, “Them forgetting to include that parts that make us blow up.”

“This is the one right here,” Lowry responded. “This is the one. This one. This one. This. One.”

“I love when they leave out all their faults and disrespect & I’m the problem every time” and “My favorite is when all my s*** got filmed for ‘Teen Mom’ but none of their parts did.”

