Kailyn Lowry Called Out by Ex-Boyfriend Over Private Matter

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry was called out by her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez — as well as some of her fans — after Lowry claimed Lopez refused to pay for their sons’ medical bills.

The former couple shares two children together: 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed.

“Sometimes, when people can no longer control you they will control how others see you,” Lopez wrote in a now-deleted tweet, captured by Teen Mom Chatter.

His message was a riff on the quote he shared: “When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth, just like you did.”

Lowry, 29, was upset that Lopez was on vacation in Miami and that he didn’t respond to her $50 Venmo request for their sons. The “Teen Mom 2” star shared receipts for the requests, which said they were for Creed’s “doctor and chest X-ray.”

The mother-of-four also posted text messages she sent to her ex. “I am here with them now. I already pay $600/each for health insurance,” Lowry wrote on Instagram, per Teen Mom Shade Room. “Please send the balances. They said you can call directly to pay over the phone.”

Lowry previously said she wanted to join the military because she pays $1,800 in health insurance for herself and four sons.

“I know that people don’t believe me, but I am trying to join the military so I … have to hit certain goals,” Lowry said on her podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama.” “You know how much health insurance cost me? I’m paying $1,800 a month in health insurance… I can’t do it anymore.”

Lowry Accused Lopez of Steering Clear of ‘Financial Obligations’

Lowry claimed Lopez didn’t take care of his “financial obligations” during an Instagram story, recorded by Teen Mom Chatter.

“As a mom, as a parent of four children, I am no stranger and a firm believer that you should take care of yourself as a person as well as obviously your kids,” she said at the beginning. “You need to find yourself outside being a parent, right?”

“That being said, you should take care of your financial obligations to your children before going on a trip to Miami,” Lowry said. “You should respond to text messages about medical bills that are unpaid. You should respond to anything that your kid might need before you leave.”

Lowry argued that her current finances shouldn’t mean she has to take on all of the financial burdens. “Just because I have it financially does not mean I should be financially responsible myself,” she said. “As a parent if you’re planning on going out, make sure your kids are taken care of first.”

Fans Accused Lowry of Being a ‘Clown’

While viewers didn’t disagree with what Lowry was saying and agreed that Lopez should share the responsibility when it came to their two sons, they argued that Lowry should have known what she was getting into by having a second baby with her ex.

“Chris is a deadbeat…no one is disputing that. But, again, Kail decided to procreate a second kid after he showed her he was an irresponsible, uninvolved parent the first time around,

the original poster wrote on Reddit. “She’s the clown. Why does she insist on putting their shit out there?”

Some people accused Lowry of orchestrating problems for ratings. “As a mom, maybe try and stop using your baby daddy drama to create content,” they said. “Maybe think of the two children involved before you take to social media to bash their dad.”

Others argued that Lowry was addicted to the drama. “She thrives on this, she loves this. For Kail this is like Christmas,” they said.

