Kailyn Lowry Under Fire for ‘Horrible’ Comment Involving Sons

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry faced backlash after she talked about Chris Lopez’s involvement with their sons, 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed.

Lowry, 30, hoped Lopez wouldn’t be involved with her two boys anymore once he becomes a father for the third time. “I hope that when his new baby comes, he forgets about Lux and Creed and doesn’t want anything to do with them,” she said on the April 26 episode of “Teen Mom 2.”

“They’re an hour away from each other, which is very different than the situation of Lincoln and his brother and Isaac and his sister,” Lowry said about Lopez’s location.

Lowry’s two older boys — 12-year-old Isaac and 8-year-old Lincoln — have close relationships with their fathers, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively. Isaac regularly sees his half-sister, Vivi, and Lincoln is similarly close with his half-brother, Eli.

Lowry can’t say the same thing about Lopez with Creed and Lux. The mother-of-four suggested that Lopez needed to live closer so her sons could see their father more often.

“He’s very minimally involved right now, so — either be all in, or be all out, and by all in, maybe you need to move closer with your girlfriend,” she said. “Because you’re not going to spend time with them every other weekend and then them not see their other sibling. So, I think: Be closer so you can be involved, or don’t be involved at all.”

Lowry snipped at a producer when they asked if Lux and Creed notice that their dad doesn’t come around, but Lincoln and Isaac get to see their fathers.

“We don’t talk about it, and I don’t want to talk about it,” she said.

Fans Blasted Lowry for Being ‘Heartless’

Viewers on Reddit did not like the way Lowry responded to Lopez having a baby with another woman.

Some people claimed Lowry was just using her four boys for financial gain.

“For all the people who think she is a great mother, think again. Those kids are nothing but pawns in her games and they make her money,” one person wrote.

Others were flabergasted she said she wanted her children’s father to abandon them. “What a horrible thing to say! She is such a miserable person,” they said.

A number of social media users claimed Lowry was still interested in Lopez’s personal life. “This is the most disgusting, selfish, bitter thing ever. This is proof that she is more worried about Chris and where his d*** is than her children. She weaponizes her babies,” they claimed.

Lowry Declined to Talk About Lopez’s New Baby

Even though she was asked by MTV producers, Lowry refused to talk about the December 2021 birth of Lopez’s third son, Trew Christopher.

“Oh no, I’m not going there, yeah, I’m not going there,” Lowry said.

When the producer tried to point out that Lowry had mentioned it previously, Lowry said she only talked about Trew’s birth in passing and didn’t elaborate on it.

Lowry began to walk away from the cameras and insisted her lawyer told her she was “not allowed to talk about it.”

“She said ‘do not comment on this,’ and that’s in writing if you want to read it,” Lowry maintained.