Kailyn Lowry Makes NSFW Comment About Ex Chris Lopez

On the June 17 episode of Kailyn Lowry’s “Barely Famous” podcast, the former “Teen Mom” star surprised fans by making an NSFW (not safe for work) comment about her ex, Chris Lopez.

Lowry was discussing casual sex with her podcast guest, Sofia Franklyn, when she asked how to be intimate with someone without developing feelings for them. Lowry said, “I tried it one time and now I have two kids with him.”

She continued, “He was the one that lives in the shed and has the mattress on the floor.”

When Franklyn chimed in saying, “But he probably had the best d**k ever,” Lowry replied, “He did, yeah.”

Through laughter, Franklyn finished, “I already knew it, all you gotta say is a ‘mattress on the floor’ and ‘shed’ and I’m like, ‘His d**k was bomb!’”

The clip can be seen in the Instagram post from a “Teen Mom” fan account above.

Lowry’s comments come amid her new relationship with a man named Elijah Scott, which threw some fans for a loop.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Believe Lowry Is ‘Obsessed’ With Lopez

Fans had a lot to say in the comments section of the Instagram clip.

One person wrote, “She is so beyond obsessed with him, it’s disturbing. She reminds me of Amber Heard.”

Another questioned why Lowry is talking about Lopez while dating 23-year-old Scott. “Cause why are you always talking about Chris when you have been in (maybe) 2+ FULL ON relationships since y’all 🖕🏽 around?”

A third agreed with those sentiments, writing, “That man lives rent free in her head. She’s in a new relationship why even …major second hand embarrassment.”

Lowry has a 12-year-old son, Isaac, with ex Jo Rivera, eight-year-old, Lincoln, with ex Javi Marroquin, five-year-old Lux with Lopez and nine-month-old Creed with Lopez.

Lowry Has Tried to Keep Her Current Boyfriend a Secret

Lowry has done her best to keep her current boyfriend, Scott, a secret, though she did include a rare video of him in a June 6 Instagram Story.

In the video, Lowry plugged a personalized vitamin regimen– Care/of vitamins— and said that “Boyfriend,” (which is what she has been calling Scott) had a different vitamin regimen than her.

According to The Sun, Scott is in the Army and previously lived in Virginia and Hawaii. He also happens to be Lowry’s neighbor in Delaware.

In an April episode of the “P.T.S.D- Pressure Talk with Single Dads” podcast, hosted by Chris Lopez, the “Teen Mom” baby daddy dished that Lowry and Scott are living together, despite only having dated for a handful of months. He added that he learned this through his own kids.

“[The kids] told me that the dude lives with them. That kind of threw my head off, but I can’t control what [Kailyn does].”

Lopez continued, “It was actually recently where I had to pull my kids’ mom to the side and be like, ‘Yo, there’s no reason why my 4-year-old should be telling me about every dude you sleeping with.’” He continued, “[Lux] was just telling me about this last dude, and now he’s telling me about the new dude.”