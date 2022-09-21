Kailyn Lowry Claims Baby Daddy Doesn’t Believe Son Is His Child

There’s a new rumor swirling in Kailyn Lowry’s inner circle and this time around it’s her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, who’s peddling the conspiracy theory.

During the Down in the DMs segment of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, Lowry claimed that Lopez hinted 2-year-old Creed wasn’t his biological son. Lopez and Lowry have another son together, 5-year-old Lux.

The topic came up when Lowry’s ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, popped into her podcast. Rivera suggested that Lowry and his wife, Vee Torres Rivera — the co-host of “Baby Mamas No Drama — give free paternity tests to their listeners.

“You guys, you know, that’s actually a good giveaway thing. You guys can give away paternity tests,” Rivera said around the one-hour mark of the “Sex smells” episode.

If anyone was going to take a paternity test, Lowry wanted Lopez to be the first in line.

“Well, give one to Chris because he went on TikTok Live, and he said, ‘Creed doesn’t look like his brothers, but I take care of him anyway,'” Lowry said.

Rumors among fans have long swirled about Creed’s paternity, with some fans thinking Javi Marroquin was the child’s father.

Lopez saying Creed might not be his biological son is different from what he has said in the past.

“Look, I get it ppl move in a way that makes y’all think other wise but Creed is my son and I don’t question him,” he told fans in March 2021, per The Sun. “And YES I’m over it.”

Torres Didn’t Know Lopez Thought Creed Wasn’t His Son

Torres seemed stunned by Lowry’s proclamation.

“Like, insinuating he’s not his?” she asked.

Lowry said, “yeah,” confirming that Lopez wasn’t sure if Creed was his biological son.

The “Baby Mamas No Drama” co-host pried for more information.

“But did you guys get a [paternity test]?” Torres wanted to know.

Apparently, Lowry and Lopez didn’t have a paternity test for Creed.

“First of all, the judge asked him did he want one, and he said, ‘No.’ So, he could be the first one on our list,” Lowry said.

She then made light of the situation by asking, “Can we partner with a DNA company?”

Lowry is the mother of four children. She shares her eldest son, 12-year-old Isaac, with Rivera. Her second eldest son, 8-year-old Lincoln, is from her five-year marriage to her ex-husband, Marroquin. As stated earlier, her youngest sons — 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed — are from her relationship with Lopez.

Lowry Was Accused of Changing Creed’s Name

Lowry faced backlash from some fans after she appeared to have changed Creed’s name on Instagram. She refers to him as his middle name, “Romello,” on Instagram. There’s no mention of his first name.

“Romello Lowry-Lopez,” the bio says. “Actually, not so mellow. Account run by mom @kaillowry.”

In the past, Lowry did confirm that Creed was her son’s legal first name. She told a fan his full name was “Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez.”

In 2018, Lowry revealed that she likes to call her sons by their middle names after fans were worried her kids might get confused.

“Awe, thanks for your concerns guys,” Lowry wrote via Twitter. “But my kids respond to their first & middle names… even Isaac. Nobody’s confused. Have a nice day!”

