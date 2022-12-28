Fans Applaud ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Stance on Christmas Gifts for Kids

Is Kailyn Lowry a Grinch or holiday genius? These days, “Teen Mom” fans are warming up to her controversial stance on Christmas. Lowry shares four sons with three men, and she said making everyone happy was nearly impossible.

So the award-winning podcast host “gave up” the holiday with her kids so they can be with their fathers. She also doesn’t buy them any presents in lieu of a family trip over the summer, Lowry’s version of “Christmas in July.”

Lowry reiterated her stance on Christmas for her TikTok followers on December 27.

“I’ve talked about this 100 times on my podcast but I guess people on TikTok are curious. So there are several reasons why I opted out of Christmas a couple of years ago,” she started.

“My kids are blessed all year,” Lowry said. “They don’t need more gifts at Christmas time. And then Lincoln has a birthday three weeks before Christmas and Isaac has a birthday three weeks after Christmas.”

Lowry has family that she would celebrate with, but she and her cousin — who is also divorced — have different holiday schedules for their children. And Lowry doesn’t want to make her kids travel “five hours” if their maternal cousins won’t be there. “It defeats the purpose,” she said.

Lowry’s eldest son, 12-year-old Isaac, is from her relationship with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera. She welcomed her second son, 8-year-old Lincoln, with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. She also shares two sons — 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Lincoln — with Chris Lopez.

Lowry Said She’s Doing What’s Best for Her Children

By “opting out” of Christmas, her kids get to spend the day with the paternal side of their families.

“I got tired of fighting with the dads. You know, we all celebrate Christmas Eve versus Christmas Day and everyone’s got family in different states,” Lowry said. “So there would be times that I’m splitting a holiday with, you know, Lincoln’s dad or Isaac’s dad and they have to still drive to another state. It just constantly felt like it was an argument.”

“That’s when I decided I’m no longer doing Christmas over here,” she continued. “I want my kids to be able to go experience Christmas with their dads. They all do um fun things for the holidays. They all have really big families.”

That doesn’t mean her kids go without. Every year, Lowry makes sure to do something special with her boys.

“About five years ago I decided that I was going to do a big vacation every year, so it’s like Christmas in July,” she said. “We usually stay two or three weeks in whatever country or island we’re visiting… that’s their Christmas gift and it really works out for us.”

Some of the places they’ve been to are the Dominican Republic, Saint Thomas and Hawaii.

Fans Loved Lowry’s Idea

An original poster shared Lowry’s TikTok to Reddit, where hundreds of people shared comments.

Most of the responses were positive, with people saying Lowry was being selfless.

“The fact that she’s giving up a big holiday so her kids can just be… First un-selfish thing I’ve seen Kail do in a long time. Good for her,” one fan said.

“I actually think this is one of her best moves,” says one of the top responses.

“This is one thing we shouldn’t hate on her for. This is actually good for her kids,” another agreed.