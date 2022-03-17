Kailyn Lowry Blasts Chris Lopez’s Co-Parenting Claims

On March 16, 2022, Kailyn Lowry posted a statement to Instagram addressing Wednesday night’s episode of “Teen Mom 2.”

On the March 9 episode of the show, Lowry admitted that she has faced many challenges when it comes to co-parenting with her ex, Chris Lopez.

Then, on the March 16 episode, Lopez spoke to “Teen Mom” star Briana DeJesus, with whom Lowry is in the midst of a lawsuit. Lopez had previously invited DeJesus to be part of his podcast, and during the conversation, DeJesus asked Lopez what they would discuss the following day when they recorded the podcast. He replied, “Parenthood, of course, co-parenting.”

Lopez stated that he knew Lowry would not be happy with the podcast being released and that things would “blow up.”

Lopez then stated that he has been his own lawyer for the last four years. When DeJesus asked if he got custody agreements because he had defended himself, Lopez said he had.

He continued by discussing the status of his co-parenting relationship with Lowry. “It’s a set schedule… but why can’t I chill with my kids the way other dads can chill with their kids? I became angry throughout all this. Angry. Resentful. Bitter.”

On Instagram, Lowry came to her own defense, stating that the way her co-parenting situation was portrayed did not portray the “full picture.”

She wrote, “I want my kids to have a relationship with their dad, but Chris’s capacity to parent these kids is very different than Javi and Jo.”

Here’s what you need to know:

‘if Things Were as Easy and Simple as He Thinks They Are, He Would Have Gotten More Time’

In her Instagram post, Lowry wrote that if things were as “easy and simple as [Lopez] thinks they are, he would have gotten more time.” Lowry shares Lux, four, and Creed, 19 months, with Lopez.

She claimed that Lopez had spent weeks without checking in on his kids “prior to court involvement” in the past.

As fans may recall, during the Season 10 finale of “Teen Mom 2,” Lowry said in a confessional: “We have a visitation schedule for the boys, but it’s temporary. We have to meet with a judge later this week and the whole process is really stressful.”

And in November 2020, on an episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, Lowry said, “I’m not gonna fight. I’m not fighting with nobody. You know what? [In] 2021, Vee, I’m not even f–king playing. I am done paying for attorneys. I have six attorneys. When I told you I’m done paying f–king all of them, unless it’s related to my f–king businesses, I am done. I’m done! We [are] working this s–t out.”

Lowry Sued DeJesus for Defamation in July 2021

Lopez’s conversation with DeJesus was bound to ruffle some feathers, given that Lowry and DeJesus are in the midst of a lawsuit.

In July 2021, E! Online reported that Lowry had filed a defamation lawsuit against DeJesus.

Documents obtained by the outlet claimed that DeJesus “asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother.”

Lowry’s team stated that the comments DeJesus made were not only false but were said “for the purpose of causing Lowry harm…Defendant used Lowry to gain additional media attention for herself.”

In August 2021, documents showed DeJesus’ attorney, Marc J. Randazza, as stating: “It is meritless and directed exclusively at protected speech on a matter of public concern brought for the purpose of harassing and trying to silence a critic, rather than to vindicate any of Lowry’s rights,” Dejesus’ attorney Marc J. Randazza stated in court documents,” according to E! News.