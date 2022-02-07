Kailyn Lowry Breaks Silence After Creed’s ‘Spite’ Haircut

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry broke her silence after her son, 1-year-old Creed, got a haircut on February 6. The day before, Lowry showed off products she had purchased at Ulta to treat his curls.

After pictures of Creed started to circulate, Lowry took to her Instagram stories to share some cryptic messages.

“Look at you, you’re tired but ain’t giving up. I’m so proud of you,” one quote said.

“The peace I have now was worth everything I lost,” reads the second message.

Fans suspected Creed’s father, Chris Lopez, cut his hair to annoy Lowry.

“Today, Chris cut Creed’s hair out of spite, after seeing Kail spend hundreds of dollars on hair care products for him,” wrote the Teen Mom Fanz Instagram account, which has more than 108,000 followers. “This is WAY beyond a ‘petty action.’ This man is using his child as a pawn to piss off Kailyn and it gives me narcissist vibes.”

Lowry and Lopez share two children together: Creed and 4-year-old son Lux. Lowry is also the mother of 8-year-old Lincoln Marshall — who is from her marriage to ex-husband Javi Marroquin — and 12-year-old son Issac Elliot, from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

Fans Rally Behind Lowry

The popular “Teen Mom” IG account wasn’t the only one who felt this way.

Fans on Reddit accused Lopez of being vindictive.

“Amidst any confusion: Chris posted this on his story with the song Slim Shady,” an original poster wrote. “He cut Creed’s hair while he had him this weekend after Kail posted the products she’d bought for his curls. Those poor boys! Being used as pawns in their petty 🗑 sperm / egg donors games 👎🏽.”

Within hours, the thread garnered hundreds of upvotes and comments from social media users who sided with Lowry.

“This isn’t even my kid and I don’t even know these people and I’m big mad. This guy is a real piece of work and I hope Kail’s lawyer goes ham Monday morning,” they said.

“I hate Kail just as much as the next person, but this was a really shitty thing for him to do if it’s behind her back. Non-custodial parents ESPECIALLY should not be making these decisions without consulting the child’s main caregiver,” another added.

Lowry Spent More Than $600 at Ulta

Lowry posted two videos: One on February 5 where she showed herself shopping at Ulta and another video on February 6 where she showed the items that she purchased. Lowry disclosed she spent $639 at the store, but noted a number of the products she bought were for her sons.

“I got this for Romy’s hair. I want to start using products and figuring out what works for him so this will be for him,” she said in her TikTok.

“OK. I got all these Diva Curl products to try in Romy’s hair,” Lowry said in the video, adding that she bought him something for his scalp, a curl definer, and mousse. “I just want to try and see what helps hold his curls.”

