Kailyn Lowry Called ‘Inauthentic’ After Being ‘Cut’

The tea is piping hot. Kailyn Lowry was noticeably missing from the June 8 episode of “Teen Mom 2” and co-star Briana DeJesus was not about to keep quiet. The Flordia resident penned a lengthy Instagram post where she claimed Kailyn was “cut” from the episode because she was “exceptionally inauthentic.”

“I have worked hard to show my true authentic self while filming,” Briana began in a message that was quickly deleted and replaced with an article. “Personally, I feel like if you are too good to film your real life then why would you be on a show that is supposed to be about your real life?” The post was salvaged by blogs like Teen Mom Talk and Teen Mom Tea.

Briana, who briefly dated Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin, went on to reference Kailyn’s September arrest for “offensive touching.” She was accused of “punching” her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez “several times with a closed fist” over their son’s haircut, per The Sun. The charges against Kailyn were ultimately dropped.

Briana wasn’t pleased that Kailyn didn’t allow MTV to film the incident or its aftermath. “Like someone is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Her baby daddy that I was told she was trying to hide,” the star wrote.

“While I understand all of us to want to be shown overcoming our struggles and that we all take pride in our names (and someone takes pride in her brand and her podcasts) at the end of the day she shouldn’t try to cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life,” Briana continued. “It comes off as exceptionally inauthentic and an insult to her other cast members.”

Briana Said Viewers Want to See Kailyn Be ‘Authentic’

Ultimately, Briana accused Kailyn of having a boring storyline. She said she understands what it’s like to film something unbecoming — MTV cameras were there when Briana found out she had a sexually transmitted disease — but it’s what the viewers want to see.

“It just doesn’t make any sense and I really would like to see her showing her full, true, authentic life as I’m sure would the viewers,” Briana wrote. “I’m also sure the ratings would reflect it.”

“Regardless, she’s made her choice to show what she’s shown but I just wanted to speak up to make my point known,” she continued. “Whether she likes it or not, we are cast members at the end of the day and this is how I truly feel.”

Briana Took Credit for Kailyn’s Segment Getting ‘Cut’

Before Briana’s legnthy message, the two foes quarreled about why Kailyn was left out in the comment section on Instagram. A fan asked if Briana’s juicy storyline with Jade Cline was the reason Kailyn got cut.

“We sure did,” Briana responded, as noted by Teen Mom Talk. “There wasn’t enough footage filmed and we had a lot in Miami so technically we did.”

That’s when Kailyn entered the chat via her podcast’s Instagram handle, Coffee Convos. “So nothing was going on in Orlando?” she asked.

“No, bc I WAS IN MIAMI,” Briana answered. “NOT ORLANDO. I said WE CUT UR SEGMENT. NOT JUST ME LOL.”

The June 8 episode of “Teen Mom 2” showed Jade after she underwent a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction 360 and fat transfer to her breasts. Briana, who lives in Orlando, drove down to Miami to be with Jade so she could help her recover. Things took a turn for the worse when Jade’s mom Christy, a recovering drug addict, went to get Jade’s pain medication prescription filled and never returned.

