WATCH: Kailyn Lowry’s Kids See Photo of ‘Their Sperm Donor’

“Teen Mom” alum Kailyn Lowry and her boys — 12-year-old Isaac and 8-year-old Lincoln — had a good chuckle when they asked to see a picture of their shared maternal grandfather, Raymond Lowry.

Lowry posted their reaction via TikTok, saying: “They asked to see a pic of him!”

Lowry, who doesn’t have a relationship with her biological father, referred to Raymond Lowry as a “sperm donor.”

“Showing my kids a pic of their sperm donor for the first time,” she wrote in the video.

Isaac is Lowry’s eldest son from her relationship with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera. Lowry then welcomed her second eldest, Lincoln, while she was married to her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Lowry has two more sons — 4-year-old Lux and 23-month-old Creed — from her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

Lowry’s Sons Didn’t Hold Back

The clip started out with Isaac asking about Raymond Lowry’s first name. Before she could answer, the kids joked his name might be Gerald or Dave.

“Geralds always has missing teeth and long hair,” Lincoln said, making his older brother and his mom laugh.

“Hold on. I have to Google a pic of him,” Lowry said. “Alright. Are y’all ready to see a pic of him? Here we go.”

The “Teen Mom” alum handed her phone over to her boys.

“He looks like one of those country rappers,” Isaac said.

“He looks like a country singer that sings country music,” Lincoln remarked.

“He also looks drunk,” Isaac added with a giggle.

“He does. He looks like an alcoholic,” Lincoln continued, squeezing another laugh out of his brother.

“I don’t think he’s an alcoholic. I don’t know,” Lowry said.

Isaac — who was surprised — realized his grandfather’s name was Raymond.

“What’s my middle name?” Lowry asked.

“Oh, it’s Rae,” her eldest answered.

“So it has nothing to do with your mom’s name?” Lincoln asked.

Lowry had one last question for her sons before the video ended: “Do y’all think I look like him?”

“Hell nah!” Lincoln emphatically said. “Besides the forehead,” Isaac added.

Within 24 hours of being posted, the video amassed more than 1.4 million views, 100,000 likes and generated over 1,300 comments.

Lowry Met Her Father When She Was Pregnant With Isaac

Lowry’s “16 & Pregnant” episode included a visit to her father in Texas. Lowry had high hopes for the meeting but was let down when her father asked her for money during the visit.

Back in October 2020, Raymond Lowry claimed “Teen Mom” made him look bad. He was defending his other daughter — Lowry’s half-sister, Mikaila Searcy — who canceled on meeting with Lowry after she was bitten by a dog.

“I was on the show too and they made me look bad. I know what you mean about shouldn’t have to defend yourself,” he wrote on Facebook at the time, as noted by Teen Mom Tea.

“I personally don’t think that show is good for young girls to watch,” Raymond Lowry continued. “I think it gives them the wrong idea about being a parent so young among other things. It’s just a bad show I think. Sorry for your bad experience on the show. Been there. Love ya.”

Lowry fired off a response of her own.

No, that’s a f****** joke. Don’t even start this s***,” she said, according to screenshots posted by Teen Mom Tea. “You haven’t been around or tried with either of us nor paid child support so get the f*** outta here.”