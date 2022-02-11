Fans Defend Kailyn Lowry Over ‘Scary Situation’ Rumor

Fans rallied behind “Teen Mom 2” Kailyn Lowry after a rumor about her being in a “scary situation” started to circulate.

A story from Celebuzz had a headline that reads, “‘GUNSHOTS FIRED!’ – Scary situation breaks out amidst Javi and Kail’s fight 😳🙏.”

The story — which has nothing to do with Marroquin and Lowry fighting — is about when Lowry thought she heard “gunshots” while she was unwrapping her mattress in her new home.

Lowry said, “Oh my god did you guys hear that? Someone’s at the door!

“Oh my god come on,” Lowry continued, “Y’all what the f***. Was that a gunshot? Someone’s here.”

The Celebuzz article includes a picture of Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, in a hospital bed. The photo is originally from when Marroquin and Lowry appeared on “Marriage Boot Camp” in 2017, where producers had Marroquin lie in a hospital bed as part of a “death drill,” per Us Weekly.

David Eason, who is married to former “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans, shared the article on Facebook and added a caption of his own.

“Did Kail get her d*** beaters too cheesy from eating all those cheetos and her finger slipped on the trigger?” he wrote.

Eason was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2018 after he made homophobic and racist comments online. Evans was fired from MTV the following year after Eason shot and killed their dog, a French bulldog named Nugget.

Fans Rally Behind Lowry

Eason’s Facebook post amassed nearly 100 comments from fans who defended Lowry.

“Your a pathetic excuse for a man posting all these lies about people who actually deserve to be left alone your ass should be in jail for life,” one person wrote.

The top comment was from someone who claimed Eason and Evans didn’t work. “Awww don’t be too hard on him guys, apparently he needs the clickbait money to feed his kids, coz gawwwwddd forbid him and his wife having to get off their butts and actually work in the real world, but there again wtf would employ them ,” they penned.

Support for Lowry was also voiced by fans on Reddit.

“He is fucking foul,” wrote one person.

“Referring to a woman’s hands as ‘d*** beaters’ is pinnacle misogyny and just another peek into the abuse he is capable of,” another penned.

Eason Also Slammed Cole DeBoer and Leah Messer

Lowry wasn’t the only “Teen Mom” star Eason wrote messages about.

He also shared stories from Celebuzz and claimed Leah Messer was a “loser” and said, “she ain’t never worked a day in her life.”

Eason faced backlash in the comments, but he didn’t seem to mind. “Thank you so much for blowing up this post. This is how I feed my family and pay my bills,” Eason wrote.

He also weighed in on a post about Cole DeBoer adopting Aubree Lind-DeBoer.

Aubree, the daughter of “Teen Mom 2” star Chelsea Houska, has a strained relationship with her biological father, Adam Lind.

Eason posted a story with a headline that said, “Cole officially ADOPTS Aubree!!!!?!!! ❤️”

“Wow I wonder how her dad feels about that. 😳,” Eason added as the caption, referring to Lind.

