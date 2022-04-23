Kailyn Lowry Mourns Death of Family Member

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry announced via Instagram on April 22 that her dog, a French bulldog named Gizmo, had died.

“Gizmo crossed the rainbow bridge this morning,” Lowry, 30, wrote, including the rainbow emoji.

Lowry didn’t provide further information about what happened to Gizmo.

Gizmo is the second dog Lowry’s family has lost.

Lowry’s pets are an important part of her family, with the “Teen Mom 2” star dedicated a room just for her pups in her new home.

“This is the dog room!” Lowry announced when she was building the house, per The Sun. “Will have a dog bath & an automatic doggy door to an outdoor dog run.”

The “Teen Mom 2” star added that she didn’t film about her dogs often because she received a lot of criticism related to her pets.

“Teen Mom 2” cameras filmed when her first dog, a Rottweiler named Bear, passed away when he was 7 years old in November 2019. Lowry brought Bear into her family when she was still married to ex-husband Javi Lowry. He was there for the birth of her two middle sons, Lincoln and Lux.

Bear’s death was the first time her children experienced a death.

Lowry allowed MTV to film the discussion she had with her three children about putting Bear down after his health started to fail. He had a mass on his spleen that was causing him pain.

“We’re going to take Bear to the vet, and they’re going to give him a shot,” Lowry told her sons.

“He won’t be in pain anymore?” asked Isaac, her eldest.

“Yup,” Lowry answered, holding back tears. “He’s going to die peacefully, and then we’re not going to come home with him.”

“I just don’t want him to die,” Isaac cried.

Lincoln wasn’t sure how he was going to feel. “I don’t even know how I’m going to handle it,” Lowry told her boys.

Lowry said the veterinarian didn’t think there was hope for Bear, who was suffering a form of cancer. Lowry discovered the sad news while she was getting her hair and makeup done for the VMAs.

“She basically said that he can literally drop dead and bleed out at any point,” Lowry told her friend. “At this point, he’s in pain, he’s seven-and-a-half and doing surgery may or may not help him live another two to three weeks. She said, once he runs out of medicine, I would take him to his appointment to put him down.”

“Bear was my first dog, ever, and Isaac’s first dog,” she continued. “I would rather put him down peacefully, quietly, explain it to my kids, than for my kids to come home one day and he’s bled out on the floor.”

Lowry gave her sons the option to come to the appointment if they wanted to.

Lowry Welcomed a New Dog After Bear

Lowry welcomed her next dog, a Cane Corso named Karma, into the family a few days after Bear’s death.

As noted by Distractify, Lowry faced backlash after getting the pup because her ears were cropped.

Some people were also upset that she got another dog so soon after Bear died. “So you’re fast replacing your dog,” wrote one person, per Distractify.

“I’m sorry, is it a male Rottweiler named Bear? No… she’s an addition, not a replacement,” Lowry responded, according to Distractify.