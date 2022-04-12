‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Defends Her Apology to Jenelle Evans

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry recently apologized to her former co-star, Jenelle Evans, for accusing her of leaking her pregnancy a few years ago.

Lowry felt confident that Evans was to blame at the time, but on last week’s episode of “Teen Mom 2,” Lowry’s “Baby Mamas No Drama” co-host, Vee Rivera, came clean about leaking the information.

After uncovering the truth, Lowry publicly apologized to Evans in an April 8 Instagram post.

“I wanted to formally apologize to my former co-star, Jenelle, for wrongfully accusing her of leaking my pregnancy news,” she wrote.

“No one likes admitting when they’re wrong, but I was wrong here, and I wanted to extend that apology to Jenelle,” she continued.

While some “Teen Mom” viewers praised Lowry’s apology in the comment section, others felt that Evans did not deserve an apology.

Evans has caused quite a bit of controversy in recent years, mainly involving her husband, David Eason.

In 2019, Eason shot and killed Evans’ family dog, resulting in Evans being fired from MTV.

Despite backlash from fans, Lowry did not rescind her apology. She defended her apology on Twitter, writing, “Idc how long ago something is. If I’m wrong, I’m wrong. Apologies are owed.”

Fans React to Kailyn Lowry’s Apology

Lowry’s apology resulted in mixed reactions from fans. Some fans thought the apology showed growth, while others thought it was performative. Fans questioned Lowry’s motives, given that Evans blocked her on social media, so it is unlikely she will see the post.

“How is this an apology if she can’t even see it? Newsflash: it’s not,” one Instagram user wrote. “Call her. Write her a letter. A stamp doesn’t cost that much.”

Another fan echoed the sentiment, writing, “maybe reach out personally if the apology is sincere rather than on social media.”

Lowry also received a lot of support from fans who praised her for being the bigger person.

“Takes a big person to admit when they’re wrong, good on you Kail ❤️. Shows your character, it’s shining beautifully bright ✨,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Grown women s*** proud of you ❤️🙌,” another Instagram user commented.

Vee Rivera Launches New Podcast

“Teen Mom 2” star Vee Rivera has a new podcast called “Vibin & Kinda Thrivin.”

The 30-year-old shared the news with fans in an April 1 Instagram post.

“AYYEEEEEEEEEE!! Cats out the bag, I have a NEW podcast guys,” she wrote in the caption. “Tune in every Monday as me + my bestie talk about mental health, self-care, therapy, motherhood, our ups, downs, + of course allllllll the chisme.”

“Teen Mom” viewers congratulated Rivera on her new endeavor in the comment section.

“Congrats!!! You gals are the absolute coolest 🤍,” one fan wrote.

“Yayyyyy can’t wait 👏🙌❤️😍,” another Instagram user commented.

“Can’t wait ! Super thrilled for you ladies,” a third user wrote.

Kailyn Lowry, Rivera’s “Baby Mamas No Drama,” co-host also comment on the post, writing, “so excited to listen every Monday! Congratulations 🎉”

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

