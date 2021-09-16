Why Kailyn Lowry Publicly Apologized to Demi Lovato

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry apologized after she made a mistake when talking about Demi Lovato. The MTV personality referred to the non-binary singer as she/her, though Lovato previously said they prefer they/them pronouns.

Lowry recently corrected her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, for referring to her as they/them.

“I think it was yesterday or the day before I got on here to correct Chris on my pronouns. My pronouns are ‘she’ and ‘her.’ He constantly calls me ‘they,’” Lowry said, as noted by Page Six. “Knowing that that’s done to me, I actually caught myself referring to Demi Lovato in today’s episode as ‘her’ and ‘she’ when her [sic] pronoun is ‘they.’”

In May 2021, Lovato revealed she had done some self-reflection and healing work and realized they were non-binary. “I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them,” Lovato said on their podcast, “4D with Demi Lovato,” per People. “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering.”

Lowry Wants to ‘Do Better’ in the Future

Lowry, 29, offered an apology to Lovato after misgendering them.

“So, I really just came on here to apologize and say, moving forward, I want to do better. I want to respect people and what their pronouns are and truly just, like, ask people moving forward,” she said. “I hope, if you’re listening, you can be patient with me because I want to do this right and I want to get everyone’s pronouns correct.”

The mother-of-four wrapped up the mea culpa by promising to work on herself in the future. “I apologize sincerely and I’m going to do better moving forward,” she finished.

Lowry shares two children with Lopez, a 4-year-old son Lux and a 1-year-old son Creed. She also has a 7-year-old son, Lincoln, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and an 11-year-old son, Isaac, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

Lopez Called Lowry ‘They’ When Addressing Fat-Shaming Allegations

Lowry accused Lopez of “fat-shaming” her in a text message, an allegation that Lopez denied on Instagram live. While he was talking about his ex, he referred to the “Teen Mom 2” star as “they.”

“If they offended by what they said, then my bad. Stop talking s***,” he continued. “That’s how I look at this s***. I don’t care.”

Lopez wasn’t interested in sharing his side of the text exchange with fans. “I understand my comment y’all only saw what I wrote and that’s it,” he said. “If they didn’t post what they said then that’s what it is bro. I’m gonna take it at that. I’m not here to play tit for tat. I’m not gonna post what they said.”

For the first time since Lopez has been with Lowry, he signed a contract with MTV to appear on the new season. Lowry claimed she didn’t care about her ex being on the show, but she was upset that MTV didn’t notify her first.

“I don’t give one single f*** what Chris does,” she wrote, according to screenshots shared to Reddit. “I care about how it was handled/how I found out and the lack of respect people have for me after 12 years of doing this show.”

