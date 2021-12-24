Kailyn Lowry’s Mental Illness Confirmed After Misdiagnosis

After “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry was misdiagnosed as bipolar for years, the MTV reality personality revealed she had a new diagnosis: depression. Lowry didn’t get into details about her mental health, but she was thankful to a fan who extended her kindness online.

“Lookin like a bad b**** today,” the person wrote.

“Got diagnosed w depression & needed a pick me up,” she wrote. “Appreciate you!”

Fans on the “Teen Mom” fan pages had a mixed reaction to Lowry’s diagnosis.

“Ok and? Who isn’t?” read the most popular response. “I have depression too. Do you want a medal?” another top answer read.

One particular fan page, called Teen Mom Chatter, wrote an extended response about Lowry’s diagnosis.

“I sincerely hope that she lets go of all the anger and resentment and pettiness because it is destroying her, as we have all witnessed over the past several months.. years,” the person wrote. “I hope she finds her purpose and her drive to push through and heal so that she can be a better person – mentally, physically, and spiritually.”

They added: “I’ve always heard that how you treat others comes back to you 10 fold… and I am not bashing her — I hope it is a wake-up call to knock off the nonsense and be at peace with everyone around her so that she can be at peace too.”

Lowry Went Through ‘So Much Trauma’

Lowry admitted during an April 2021 episode of “Baby Mamas No Drama” that she endured “so much trauma” as a young adult.

The topic came up when Lowry’s co-host — her friend, Toni — revealed she takes medication for anxiety and bipolar II. Toni was telling Lowry that she can relate to the feeling of being in a good mood one minute, and then changing into a bad mood the next.

“I haven’t struggled with that in a long time,” Lowry revealed. “That was something I more or less struggled with as a kid because I’d gone through so much trauma and when I was a young adult.”

“Did I see you when I went through ‘The Doctors’ and they had me reassessed and re-evaluated and I ended up not being bipolar?” she asked.

Lowry Discovered Her Misdiagnosis in 2015

As noted by Radar Online, Lowry revealed she was misdiagnosed as bipolar when she was 17.

“A few years ago, my mom was diagnosed bipolar and my older son’s father and I split up.

“My mom’s an alcoholic, so I’m a new single parent at 17-years-old — and I think I was going through so much, so I wanted to go get treatment for mood swings, anxiety, depression,” she said.

“I did a psychiatric evaluation, and then he said I think that you are bipolar,” she said.

Dr. Shahla Modir confirmed that Lowry did not show the signs of having bipolar II.

“So to have a diagnosis of Bipolar 2, you have to have had one depressive episode and then you need to have symptoms like an inflated grandiose mood, increased activity levels, increased energy, plus three or more symptoms from the main bipolar criteria from at least four days,” Dr. Modir said, per Radar Online. “In our case, Kail didn’t meet that criteria.”

