‘Teen Mom’ Star Reveals What Led to Her Divorce

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry opened up about what led to her 2016 divorce from her ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

During an October 2024 interview on Trisha Paytas’ podcast, “Just Trish,” Lowry spoke about her split from Marroquin after four years of marriage. According to Lowry, she and Marroquin, the father of her 10-year-old son, Lincoln, had several reasons to break up.

“There was a lot of controlling. I also think we got married too young. I was 20 and he was 19 … It was just a lot. We were really young,” said Lowry to Paytas. “He was controlling me. I was probably controlling him.”

Lowry also said she began re-evaluating her marriage to Marroquin after she started attending Delaware State University in 2011.

“I felt like once I went to college to get my four-year degree, I was like ‘Wow, there’s other fish in the sea kind of thing,'” said Lowry on Paytas’ podcast. “And I feel like I was too young. I probably would give the same advice to my kids — is, like, you can be in these relationships, but, like, maybe wait for the marriage part of it. ‘Cause we did not even know what marriage was and we were doing it. And I feel like it was just too soon.”

In addition, Lowry said she believed she and Marroquin may have stayed together if they had waited to get married.

“If we got married later on in life, I think we would have had a higher chance of being successful in our marriage,” said Lowry on the podcast episode.

In addition, Lowry said she wishes her ex-husband “the best.”

Kailyn Lowry Discussed Being Engaged to Her Fiance, Elijah Scott, in August 2024

While recording the “Just Trish” episode, Lowry discussed her engagement to her fiance, Elijah Scott, the father of her three youngest children, Rio, 23 months, Verse, 11 months, and Valley, 11 months. She said she and Scott intend on marrying in either April 2025 or September 2025. Lowry stated, however, that she is more inclined to get married in April, as she and Marroquin got married in September.

Lowry opened up about her engagement to Scott in an August 2024 episode of her podcast, “Coffee Convos.” Lowry said that Scott had continuously asked her to get married throughout their three-year-long relationship.

“It was just like this, like, ‘When are we going to get married? When are we going to get married? When are we going to get married?’ [He] was like asking me to marry him all the time,” said Lowry on her August 2024 podcast episode.

She said Scott eventually presented her with an engagement ring during the summer of 2024.

“He came into the bathroom while I was getting ready, and he gave me the ring … I was like, ‘Oh my God, thank you!’” said Lowry on her podcast.

She also said she appreciated the casual nature of Scott’s proposal.

“I don’t like being the center of attention, surprisingly,” said the mother of seven.

Kailyn Lowry Discussed Her Dynamic With Javi Marroquin in August 2024

Lowry discussed her dynamic with Marroquin, who is engaged to Lauren Comeau, the mother of his two younger children, Eli, 5, and Maizee, 4 months, in an August 2024 interview with Us Weekly.

“[It] ebbs and flows. Some days it’s really great. Other days, we hit some bumps in the road. But I think being that we’re divorced and sort of still in the public eye, I think that we do the best we can,” said Lowry to the publication.

She also gave advice about co-parenting with her ex-partners. As “Teen Mom 2” fans are aware, Lowry and her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, have two children, Lux, 7, and Creed, 4. In addition, Jo Rivera is the father of her 15-year-old son, Isaac.

“Keep most of it off the internet,” said Lowry to Us Weekly. “It’s only been about two years since I’ve really, really honed in on that and actually stuck by that. It’s been, probably, the best thing that I could have done for my kids and my coparenting.”