Kailyn Lowry Responds to Briana DeJesus’ Arrest Accusations

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry spoke out after co-star Briana DeJesus accused her of domestic violence and breaking into Chris Lopez’s mother’s house. Lowry denied the breaking and entering allegations, though she didn’t respond to accusations she became violent with her ex-boyfriend.

Lowry was arrested in September after she was accused of “punching” Lopez after he cut their oldest son’s hair without her permission. The charges against Lowry were later dropped.

DeJesus posted a lengthy statement via Instagram on June 8 after Lowry was cut from an episode of “Teen Mom 2.” She claimed Lowry wasn’t “authentic” since she refused to show the hair cutting incident between Lopez and their 3-year-old son, Lux.

With DeJesus sharing more than her side of the story, fans were eager to hear what Lowry had to say. “Can you respond to what Briana is saying? Totally understand if you don’t want to,” one fan asked the mother-of-four.

“I have never in my entire life broken & entered into anyone’s home,” Lowry wrote on Instagram, per The Sun. “Nor have I ever been charged with breaking & entering. Ever.”

DeJesus Said Lowry Was Cut Because There Wasn’t Enough ‘Footage’

DeJesus had an explosive segment on June 8 after she agreed to help co-star Jade Cline recover from several plastic surgery procedures in Miami. DeJesus previously had a Brazilian butt lift and was willing to assist Cline, who was afraid about how much the procedure was going to hurt.

Like fans, the “Teen Mom 2” participants didn’t know Lowry was getting cut from the series, though DeJesus was happy to explain her reasoning for it. The Florida resident claimed Lowry was left out because her segment with Cline was more interesting.

“There wasn’t enough footage filmed and we had a lot in Miami so technically yes we did lol,” she said on Instagram, sparking the new fight.

DeJesus and Lowry’s feud goes way back, so it’s not surprising she was quick to call out her foe. Lowry hasn’t liked DeJesus since she started dating Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Though DeJesus’ relationship with Marroquin only lasted a few months, the bitterness between Lowry and DeJesus has endured.

DeJesus Claimed Lowry Was Trying to ‘Cover Up’ Her Arrest

Lowry has not publicly addressed her arrest, even though she’s on a reality show and has two podcasts. Still, the incident was widely reported, with The Sun being the first to reveal the charges against Lowy were dropped in September 2021.

“This is back when a child’s hair was cut as was allegedly arrested after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Her baby daddy,” DeJesus wrote.

She added: “While I understand all of us want to be shown overcoming our struggles and that we all take pride in our names (and someone takes pride in her brand and her podcasts) at the end of the day she shouldn’t try to cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life.”

It’s not just DeJesus and Lowry involved in the fight. “Teen Mom 2” newcomer Ashley Jones sided with Lowry, while DeJesus’ sister Brittany and mother Roxanne came to her defense.

