PHOTO: Kailyn Lowry’s Old Hairstyle Sparks New Backlash

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry caught some flack online after an old picture of her from 2016 resurfaced on Reddit. She had her blonde hair in dreadlocks and faced accusations of cultural appropriation.

Some viewers on Reddit compared her to Rachel Dolezal, a woman known for presenting herself as a Black woman even though her biological parents are white. “Good ole Kail dolezal coming for your men of color and handing out pfa’s if they don’t agree with her,” they penned.

“I honestly thought this was photoshopped because it looks THAT ridiculous on her. It’s a shame too, because despite all the horrible things about Kail, I think she has great natural hair in terms of volume and texture,” one person wrote.

“Inappropriate hair aside… look how cute Kail’s facial proportions used to be,” another added.

Although the picture is six years old, some “Teen Mom” fans might be seeing it for the first time. The MTV show has garnered a new fan base since older episodes of the series were uploaded to Netflix. As of December 2021, according to Netflix Life, viewers can watch seasons one, two, three and four through the streaming service.

Lowry Quickly Took the Locs Out

While Lowry’s faux locs have continued to stir controversy years later, the “Teen Mom 2” star didn’t wear them for long. According to a 2016 article from Starcasm, Lowry wore the faux locs for three days before removing them.

Lowry, who was 23 at the time, was surprised by the negative reaction she received from fans.

She tweeted “People don’t like change” and shared a message from a fan who wrote, “I didn’t know a hairstyle could cause World War III… Holy sh!t calm your tits everyone ✋?” per Starcasm.

Lowry’s New Podcast Dropped

It’s not exactly clear why fans decided to unearth an old photo of Lowry on February 18, but it just happen to occur on the same day she launched her new podcast, “Barely Famous.” This is the third podcast for the “Teen Mom 2” star-turned-entrepreneur, who is now the founder of KILLR podcast network.

In her first episode, she sits down with musical artist Rico Hundo, who boasts nearly 80,000 Instagram followers.

Lowry was thrilled for the premiere episode to drop.

“The first episode of ‘Barely Famous’ is HERE and I’m so excited for you to listen!” she wrote . “My favorite clone, @rico_hundo , sits down with me to discuss some rather triggering and uncomfortable social media behavior that led to me unfollowing him 😬😱.”

“Am I the only one getting misogynistic vibes?? Let me know in the comments if you agree OR if you think I’m just on some bullshit 😂,” Lowry added.

It didn’t seem like she was going to mention her friend, Keith Splash. Some fans assumed Splash was Lowry’s new boyfriend after he appeared in the promo for “Barely Famous” with his arm around her shoulder and Lowry had her arm around his waist.

She also asked him a question about people comparing him to Chris, likely referring to her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Lopez and Lowry have two children together — 1-year-old Creed and 4-year-old Creed. Lowry also shares a son, 8-year-old Lincoln, with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Her eldest son, 12-year-old Isaac, is from her relationship with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera.