PHOTOS: Inside Kailyn Lowry’s New Mansion So Far

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry is getting closer to completing her home. The mother-of-four is toward to end of her journey, building her own home from the ground up.

Back in February 2021, Lowry said she “paid in full” for her “dream home,” but things haven’t exactly gone as planned. Because of miscommunications and delays, the MTV star is $60,000 over her budget and hasn’t moved in. The Pennsylvania native had originally hoped to celebrate Thanksgiving in her new home.

Even though the build hasn’t gone as planned — and Lowry admitted to hating the process — there are some aspects she’s found joyful. Most recently, Lowry has been gushing over the lighting fixtures she chose for her home.

“I was really trying hard not to come to the new house, but the electrician said he was gonna put the other side of the island lighting in yesterday and so I didn’t come yesterday and showed up here today and there were other things they got done so I’m super excited to post about them here,” Lowry said on Instagram stories, per The Sun.

Lighting was added to her kitchen, walk-in closet and main bedroom. “Kyle did my closet lighting I know those pieces were a huge pain to put on so Kyle if you’re reading this, I appreciate you!” Lowry wrote.

Fans Mocked Lowry’s New House Update

While there were some people who liked the light fixtures Lowry added to her home — including the black ceiling in her main bedroom — not everyone has the same taste.

A Reddit thread about the latest round of updates garnered nearly 500 comments.

“She thinks she’s the long lost Kardashian or something. Girl this is so extra it’s insane. And unnecessary!” one person wrote.

“I feel like none of her design choices were made to be timeless or re-sellable. They’re all very this and last year Instagram and I think they’re going to look very dated in a year or so,” another person added.

Others suspected Lowry might run out of money soon. “She’s going to be so, so f****** broke in five years. Holy s***,” they said.

Lowry Already Wants to Build Another House

Considering things haven’t gone as planned with her first home build, Lowry is ready to try her hand and building a second home. In fact, she’s already looked at more property.

“I already texted Marcus to start building something else,” Lowry told “Baby Mamsas No Drama” co-host Vee Rivera. “I already picked out my plot of land and everything. He sent me the floor plans, I think, three days ago. It’s in a neighborhood, kinda like yours, where it’s only four houses. It’s like that.”

When it comes to her controversial style, Lowry said she is attracted to the midcentury modern asthetic. “I have someone who is helping me with my interior design so everything can be executed properly,” the “Pride Over Pity” author said in an Instagram Q&A.

When it comes to her walls, she wants to keep things neutral. “I want all the edginess and other things to be in my tiles, decor, and things like that,” Lowry shared. “I want my walls to stay neutral.”

Lowry shares her oldest son 11-year-old Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln is from her marriage to Javi Marroquin. Her youngest two sons — 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed — are from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

