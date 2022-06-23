Kailyn Lowry’s Video With Boyfriend Elijah Scott Sparks Concern

“Teen Mom” alum Kailyn Lowry celebrated the 24th birthday of her new boyfriend, Elijah Scott. Lowry posted a series of videos to Instagram stories on June 22, where she held hands, kissed and swooned over Scott.

Fans took recordings of Lowry’s videos and shared them on Reddit, where fans noticed Lowry had blurred out a detail on Scott’s hip. She previously said she faded Scott’s work logo on his sweatshirt so people on the internet wouldn’t know where he worked, but some eagle-eyed fans claimed Lowry also tried to obscure a gun sitting on Scott’s hip.

“The fact that she’s blurred out his gun is also laughable. I can’t wait for this to end up in another unwanted pregnancy lol,” they said.

“Of the 100’s of pics & videos she’s probably taken of this dude she just has to post the one of him with a gun,” they wrote.

Did she blur out a gun on his hip in that shot of them in her kitchen? You live in a nice neighborhood, why you gotta be strapped in your kitchen sir?” a third person noticed.

Lowry Bragged About Scott on Her Podcast

Lowry professed her adoration for Scott on the June 21 episode of “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast with co-host Vee Rivera.

“Baby ‘Lijie. I love him so much,” Lowry said. “I need to brag about him for a second because he works his f****** a** off.”

“I don’t want to glamorize this burnout work culture where we just like overwork ourselves — hustle culture, thank you —I don’t want to glamorize that, however, this man is the hardest working man that I have ever been with in my life,” she said.

Lowry noted that her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, who is now married to her co-host, didn’t count. “Obviously, Jo’s different because I was with him when we were babies,” she said, and Rivera agreed.

“But he busts his a** all f****** week and you know what this man did this weekend? On Saturday and Sunday, he set his alarm for 6 a.m. to go to house stuff outside,” she told Rivera. “And I’m just like, where did you come from?”

Scott Wants Lowry to Meet His Mom

Scott is ready to take things to the next level with Lowry, but the “Teen Mom” alum is hesitant to meet his mother.

Lowry said she’s afraid his mom won’t approve of her.

“I don’t know what it is, but I don’t want to explain myself and I’m sure that — and maybe this is projection — like I know as a mom, she couldn’t have wanted him to be with someone that has four kids,” she said.

The mother-of-four said Scott’s mom can watch her old “Teen Mom” episodes.

“She can watch my entire life and all of my mistakes on TV. She can’t want that for her son, especially because he is such a good guy,” Lowry said.

“If we don’t end up together, he’s such a good guy that I want the best for him no matter what, and I hope his mom sees that part of it,” she continued. “But it’s really scary to think about.”