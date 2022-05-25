Fans Say Kailyn Lowry Is ‘Controlling’ Boyfriend Elijah Scott

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry was slammed for her “controlling” behavior toward her new boyfriend, 23-year-old Elijah Scott, after crashing part two of the reunion on May 24. It was the last time Lowry will appear on “Teen Mom 2,” with Lowry telling hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab that it was time to say farewell.

Since going public with their relationship in May, Lowry has continued to hide Scott’s face on social media. She has posted images that show the back of his head, including one picture where Scott was eating crab with her 4-year-old son Lux.

But Lowry allowed viewers to see a different side of Scott at the reunion. They still didn’t get to see much of his face since he was wearing a mask. The mother-of-four surprised Pinsky and Diab when she agreed to introduce Scott.

“Why am I nervous? I’m nervous right now,” Diab joked.

Fans Got to Hear From Scott for the First Time

Scott squatted down to wave hi to the cameras, but didn’t sit next to Lowry on the couch.

“What’s your name? Kail didn’t tell us,” Pinsky said.

Before Scott could answer, Lowry interjected.

“No no no no don’t say your name,” she said.”Don’t you dare.”

Scott put his hands up and remained quiet.

“Nice to meet you nonetheless. You’re making Kail very happy and we thank you for that,” Pinsky said.

“No problem,” Scott answered.

“Is she making you happy as well?” Diab wondered.

He responded: “Yeah.”

But Lowry was done with the questioning. When Pinsky asked where they met, she turned around and said, “Don’t tell them.”

“And that is my cue to go back to work,” he said, exiting the room.

According to The Sun, Lowry and Scott are neighbors. He purchased his home in December 2021 and Lowry moved into her new home — which she built from the ground up — in January 2022, The Sun wrote, citing public records.

Lowry’s ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, said on his podcast, “Pressure Talks With Single Dads P.T.S.D.” that Lowry and Scott were living together.

“Recently I had to pull my kid’s mom to the side and be like, ‘Yo, there is no reason my four-year-old should be telling me about every dude you sleeping with,”” Lopez said, talking about their 4-year-old son, Lux.

“He was just telling me about this last dude and now he telling me about the new dude,” Lopez continued. “They told me the dude lives with her. I can’t control what you do.”

Fans Accused Lowry of Being ‘Controlling’

Viewers on Reddit didn’t like that Lowry didn’t allow Scott to answer many of Pinsky and Diab’s questions. They accused the Deleware native of controlling Scott, who is seven years her junior.

“Don’t say your name? Is he Voldemort or something? Don’t tell them how we met!? SMH. He was probably so relieved when she dismissed him to go play with the other kids!” one person wrote.

“She’s so controlling for absolutely no reason. Her soft launches are sufficient enough for people to know who her boyfriend- hell, Javi will probably tell first. Or poor Jo, because he doesn’t know THIS one is a secret,” another said.

Some fans joked that Lowry was paying Scott to be her partner.

“Don’t say your name! I don’t want people to look you up and find out anything about you that they can use against me! Or to prove that we’re not in a real relationship! Or to prove that I hired you to play ‘boyfriend!'” they penned.