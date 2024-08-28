‘Teen Mom’ Star Shares Details About Her Engagement

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry shared she is now engaged to Elijah Scott.

People magazine reported that Lowry made the announcement during an August 2024 episode of her podcast, “Coffee Convos.” According to Lowry, Scott, who is the father of her three youngest children, Rio, Valley, and Verse, had repeatedly asked her for her hand in marriage, but previously did not have an engagement ring.

“It was just like this, like, ‘When are we going to get married? When are we going to get married? When are we going to get married?’ [He] was like asking me to marry him all the time,” said Lowry on her podcast.

Lowry stated that “then one day he just showed up with a ring.” She proceeded to give her podcast listeners details about his proposal.

“He came into the bathroom while I was getting ready, and he gave me the ring … I was like, ‘Oh my God, thank you!'” said Lowry on her podcast.

She also shared that she did not want to have an extravagant engagement, as she and Scott are both divorcees. According to Lowry, she would have been “embarrassed” if he had gotten on one knee.

“I don’t like being the center of attention, surprisingly,” said Lowry.

Kailyn Lowry Previously Said She Felt Hesitant About Marrying Elijah Scott

In a January 2024 episode of “Coffee Convos,” Lowry stated that she felt hesitant about marrying Scott. She said she enjoyed their relationship. The former MTV personality stated, however, that she would like to keep her financial assets.

“The thing that’s holding me back is sharing my stuff. Like, knowing that it is no longer mine. And it becomes ours. Right? Like, I don’t do well with that. I don’t do well with sharing, I like what is mine, is mine. I also don’t like the idea of not being independent and doing things myself. Those are the things that I’m struggling with,” said Lowry.

Kailyn Lowry Discussed Her Relationship With Elijah Scott in an August 2024 Interview

While speaking to Us Weekly in August 2024, Lowry discussed her relationship with Scott. She said she appreciated that her fiance is “so calm, cool, and collected at all times.”

“I never experienced that in my whole life. So he’s an angel on this earth. And I don’t know what I did to deserve him because he’s so — nothing is too big of a problem, ‘We’re going to figure it out.’ And that’s really different for me,” said Lowry to the publication.

She also said that Scott has “stepped into” the role of stepfather to her four eldest children, Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed “so seamlessly.”

“My kids love him. Which I just have never seen that. And Isaac and Elijah are best friends. And if Elijah is not at a [basketball] game for Lincoln, Lincoln is like ‘Where’s Elijah?'” said Lowry.

She also said that “Lux and Creed love him.”

“They just jump all over him. They think he’s like the cool dad. Maybe not their dad, but the cool dad,” said Lowry during the August 2024 interview.

Lowry noted that her fiance became a first-time father when their 21-month-old son, Rio, was born, in a December 2023 episode of her other podcast, “Barely Famous,” alongside Scott. Lowry said she was impressed with Scott’s parenting abilities. Scott then explained that he helped take care of his niece when he was a teenager.

“When I was 14, 15 years old, my sister had my first niece. And she came and lived with us and my mom and I would help my sister with the baby. So either I would take her one night. Or my mom would take her,” said Scott to Lowry.

Kailyn Lowry Spoke About Her Eldest Child in an August 2024 Interview

During the August 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Lowry noted that Isaac, 14, is close to the age she was when she and his father, Jo Rivera, had him. She said Isaac acts differently than how she behaved at his age.

“The things that I was doing at his age, he’s not even concerned about half of those things. So it’s really really cool to watch him flourish into who he’s becoming,” said Lowry.

She also said she is “so proud of him.”

“He’s a better human than I think I could have ever been at that age. He’s fantastic,” said Lowry to Us Weekly.