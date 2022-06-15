PHOTO: Kailyn Lowry Expands Family, Shares New Pic of Boyfriend

“Teen Mom” alum Kailyn Lowry shared that she was expanding her family.

Lowry joked about her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, waking up from a nap and discovering that there was a kitten next to him.

“When you did not agree to getting kittens but you wake up from a nap to new kittens in the house ,” Lowry shared to the “Coffee Convos” Facebook group on June 15.

The post garnered more than 1,000 reactions and dozens of comments from fans in the group. “He’d also be finding a new landing spot if I woke up to cats,” co-host Lindsie Chrisley joked back.

In an Instagram Story post on “Coffee Convos,” Lowry revealed that she rescued the kitten from the shelter on June 15.

“Adding a new fluffer to the kitty gang,” she wrote. “Lux has named him Pikachu.”

Pikachu joins Lowrys’ two Cane Corsos, named Karma and Buddha.

Lowry mourned the loss of her French bulldog, Gizmo, who died in April.

Lowry Has Been Battling Pregnancy Rumors

Lowry has been inundated with pregnancy rumors since she confirmed she was dating Scott.

Lowry, the mother of four children, hasn’t ruled out having a fifth child — but she hasn’t confirmed she was expecting another child either.

If she were going to have a baby with Scott, she would want him to get genetic testing done to make sure they would have a healthy baby together. Lowry discovered she’s a carrier for spinal muscular atrophy, and she’s not sure if Scott is a carrier also.

“In the event that we wanted to start planning a family, he needs to be tested for this,” Lowry told her friend and assistant Kristen Hook on “Coffee Convos.”

“You have to think long and hard whether or not this would be a deal-breaker for you because I’m not willing to have children with someone who also has this marker,” she said.

“I was telling him, that might be a deal-breaker for you if we can’t have kids together,” the Deleware native added. “You should think about that. I wouldn’t want to hold him back from that.”

Lowry Is Content With the Family She Has Now

Lowry might not have ruled out having a fifth child, but that doesn’t mean she has the urge to expand her family.

The mother-of-four said she likes her life the way it is right now.

“I feel complete with my four kids,” the podcast host said on “Coffee Convos.” “I genuinely feel complete and so when people ask me if would I have another one.”

“If I’m with someone who doesn’t have children of their own I would highly consider it, I would definitely go through — I don’t want to say pros and cons — but I would definitely look at the bigger picture and decide from there,” she said.

Lowry welcomed her eldest son, 12-year-old Isaac, with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera. Her second son, 8-year-old Lincoln, is from her relationship with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Lowry went on to welcome two children — 4-year-old Lux and 22-month-old Creed — with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.