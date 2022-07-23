Kailyn Lowry Says She Still Loves Her ‘Soulmate’ Ex

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry disclosed she has a soulmate — but it’s not her current boyfriend, 24-year-old Elijah Scott. Lowry revealed during a conversation with her “Coffee Convos” co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, that she still has a special place in her heart for someone — and fans don’t even know his name.

The confession came when Chrisley and Lowry started discussing soulmates on the July 21 episode of “Coffee Convos” and Chrisley asked Lowry if she had even fallen in love with someone at first sight.

Lowry said no at first.

“Don’t be vague, like, answer the question you little liar,” Chrisley teased her co-host at the 21-minute mark. “I know the answer to this question.”

“No, I did but who are you thinking of? Dominican boyfriend or prison bae?” Lowry asked her friend.

Chrisley began to question herself, asking: “I thought prison bae?”

Lowry said Chrisley was right. “No, I loved — I still do. I say that all the time. I even told Elijah about it. Like, I will always love prison bae. Like, I will always love him,” she said.

“You’ll have a special place in your heart for him,” Chrisley added.

“Always,” Lowry confirmed. “Forever. Like, if we ended up — I would not be surprised. Like, obviously I’m in a committed relationship but, you know, in another life.”

“Do you feel like he could be a soulmate?” Chrisley asked.

“Who? Prison bae? Oh absolutely,” Lowry said. “Absolutely.”

Chrisley didn’t think people could have more than one soulmate, but Lowry was confident there is more than one out there.

“Think about it: There are so many connections with people out there and I think that, um, like a soulmate, you can have your lover soulmate and like your closest friends are your soulmates too,” she said. “They’ll always be with you in spirit too.”

Lowry hasn’t shared much about “prison bae,” other than saying on “Baby Mamas No Drama” they talked on the phone for years and he was imprisoned for nine years. She didn’t say what crime landed him in jail, but she thought he was “over sentenced.”

Lowry Shared Her Thoughts on True Love

Lowry and Chrisley were inspired to talk about love and soulmates after Chrisley read a quote about choosing a man who loves you more than you love him.

“My mom said, ‘Stick with the guy who loves you, not the guy you love, because the guy that loves you will go to the end of the earth for you but the guy you love will only love you on his terms,'” Chrisley said. “She always said, ‘A woman can grow to love someone, but a man either loves you from the start or he doesn’t.”

Lowry agreed.

“That’s 1000 percent facts,” she responded. “The person I loved was Chris and the person who loved me was Malik and ended up with Elijah. So, shoutout to everyone who gave me PTSD. I’m here and I’m thriving.”

Chris Lopez is the man with whom Lowry has two children: 23-month-old Creed and 4-year-old Lux. Lowry secretly dated Malik Montgomery for two years, but fans didn’t find out about him until after they split. She then moved on with her current boyfriend.

Lowry has two older sons, too. Lincoln, 8, is from her relationship with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and Isaac, 12, is from her relationship with high school boyfriend Jo Rivera.

How Lowry Measures True Love

Lowry said it was impossible to be in a successful relationship if one person loved the other person a lot more.

Chrisley wanted to know how you measure it.

“You just feel it,” the “Teen Mom 2” star told her friend. “You just know.”

True love is when you ultimately choose to love this person through thick and thin and you choose to, you know, go through life with this person… if it’s not true love you won’t go through the waves of being in love with them and then not. Because you’re not in love with them.