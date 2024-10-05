‘Teen Mom’ Star Postpones Her Wedding

“Teen Mom” alum Kailyn Lowry shared that she and her fiance, Elijah Scott, postponed their upcoming nuptials.

During an interview with E! News, published on September 25, Lowry explained that she and Scott had planned on getting married in September 2024. According to Lowry, she and her fiance decided to push back their wedding date because her 10-year-old son, Lincoln, fathered by her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, had to travel to Spain for an opportunity to show off his soccer skills.

“There’s just so much happening,” said Lowry to the publication. “I was like, ‘OK, we need to focus on that right now and then we’ll revisit the wedding date situation when we get back [from Spain].'”

She then shared that she believes she and Scott will get married in April or September 2025.

“When we get married, it would have to be April or September because there’s nothing else going on big date-wise in those months,” said Lowry during the interview.

Kailyn Lowry Shared Why She Believes Her Relationship With Elijah Scott Works

During the September 2024 E! News interview, Lowry shared why she believes she and Scott have such a strong dynamic. The mother of seven said Scott “just seamlessly folded into this chaos and he handles it so well.” As fans are aware, Scott is the father of Lowry’s three youngest children, Verse, Valley, and Rio.

“I think he was like, ‘OK, if we’re going to make this work, I’m just going to do it, no questions asked and just figure it out as we go,'” said Lowry.

In addition, Lowry told E! News that she believes Scott is a calming presence in her life.

“So when I’m having frantic moments or concerned about things, he’s very cool, calm and collected. It’s a really good balance. And my kids absolutely love him. So that also is a huge, huge, huge help,” said Lowry to E! News. Lowry shared similar comments about Scott in a September 2024 interview with Us Weekly. “He’s an angel on this earth. And I don’t know what I did to deserve him because he’s so — nothing is too big of a problem, ‘We’re going to figure it out.’ And that’s really different for me,” said Lowry to Us Weekly. In addition, she said her children Lincoln, Isaac, Creed, and Lux, enjoy Scott’s presence as their step-father. “My kids love him. Which I just have never seen that. And Isaac and Elijah are best friends. And if Elijah is not at a [basketball] game for Lincoln, Lincoln is like ‘Where’s Elijah?’” said Lowry in the Us Weekly interview. Kailyn Lowry Shared Information About Her Engagement to Elijah Scott View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley (@coffeeconvospodcast) Lowry shared information about her engagement to Scott in an August 2024 episode of her podcast, “Coffee Convos.” She said that Scott had asked her to marry him numerous times throughout their 2-year-long relationship. “It was just like this, like, ‘When are we going to get married? When are we going to get married? When are we going to get married?’ [He] was like asking me to marry him all the time,” said Lowry on her podcast. According to Lowry, he eventually decided to propose to her in a casual way. “He came into the bathroom while I was getting ready, and he gave me the ring … I was like, ‘Oh my God, thank you!’” said Lowry on her podcast. Lowry told her podcast audience that she was relieved that Scott decided to propose to her in private. “I don’t like being the center of attention, surprisingly,” said Lowry.

Kailyn Lowry Shared Pictures of Her & Elijah Scott’s Children

On October 1, Lowry took to her Instagram account to share several pictures of her and Scott’s children.

In the caption of the post, Lowry referenced that Verse, Valley, and Rio are her youngest children.

“the babies,” read the post’s caption.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to compliment Lowry’s youngest children.

“Omg they’re literally perfect angel babies,” wrote a commenter.

“Omg they are all so cute!! 😍,” added another.

“Oh wow 3 beautiful babies. U certainly have ur hands full, your doing great mama,” shared a different person.