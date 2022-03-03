Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Estranged Parents & Sister

Kailyn Lowry is getting candid about her relationship with her estranged parents.

Fans watched family dynamics come to a head during “16 & Pregnant” and “Teen Mom 2” years ago, and now, Lowry is giving an update about where she and her parents stand today.

In October 2020, Lowry called her father, Raymond Lowry, a “f****** joke” after he slammed “Teen Mom,” according to The Sun. Raymond said that it was a “bad show” that “young girls” should not watch.

Kailyn was quick to clap back with her own thoughts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kailyn Hasn’t Seen Her Father Since 2009

According to The Sun, Kailyn hasn’t seen Raymond since 2009 when she visited him while pregnant with her son, Isaac.

As fans may recall, their interaction left Lowry upset after she was criticized by her dad for getting pregnant in the first place.

Raymond later wrote on Facebook, in a post obtained by The Sun, “I was on the show too and they made me look bad. I know what you mean about shouldn’t have to defend yourself.”

The Sun reported that Lowry replied, “No that’s a f**king joke. Don’t even start this s**t.”

She added, “You haven’t been around or tried with either of us nor paid child support so get the f**k outta here.”

Kailyn & Raymond Lowry Today

Lowry is the host of two podcasts: Coffee Convos and Baby Mama No Drama.

On March 1, 2022, Lowry was told by a fan, which she posted to her Instagram story— “You should try & get your sister from your dad side on one of your podcasts.”

Lowry replied, “I haven’t met my dad since 16 & Pregnant. Respectfully, I wouldn’t have either of them on. I’m thinking about trying to find my mom for it.”

Kailyn has a half-sister, Mikaila Shelburne, and have fans have been curious about Shelburne in the past, too. In May 2021, Kailyn was asked on Instagram, per The Sun, “How is your relationship with your sister.

She simply responded, “Sister?”

Kailyn later said in an Instagram story, “It hasn’t exactly been easy for me to block her out completely, but now that she doesn’t contact me very often, I’ve found keeping her out to be much more manageable.”

Mikaela then went to Twitter to write “If you’re over a situation- stop talking about it.” The interaction was screenshotted and posted by a Reddit user.

During that same May 2021 Q&A, Kailyn was also asked what the final straw was that made her “cut your mom off?”

According to The Sun, Lowry replied, “There was no final straw. I was just tired and I knew if I had any chance at personal growth and being a good mom I had to cut off the dead weight.”

In August 2018, Kailyn said on an episode of her Coffees Convos Podcast of her mom, “I don’t even know if she’s alive. It’s been years. I don’t think anyone in my family has heard from her.”

Kailyn added that it wasn’t until she celebrated her son, Lux’s, first birthday that she realized how small her close family has truly become.

“Like nobody, not even my extended family came…I was like, ‘I don’t have a family. My sister didn’t come, my mom didn’t come; I don’t even have a dad…My third son just turned one and, my mom, I haven’t heard from her. I’m kind of in my feelings about it….”