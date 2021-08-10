Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Makes Claims About Their Sex Life

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry’s ex shared secrets about their sex life when talking to his friends on their podcast, “P.T.S.D. — Pressure Talks with Single Dads.” Chris Lopez — the father of Lowry’s two sons: 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed — brought up the topic of intimacy after hearing Lowry talking about sex on her own podcast.

“My kids’ mom was talking about our sex life,” he said at the 30-minute mark on the “You on some sh*t COVID” episode of “P.T.S.D.”

Lopez said he forgot about the “wildest” place he had sex until Lowry brought it up. “I ain’t gonna lie — I even forgot about this s*** and they brought it up — but it was the doctor’s office,” he revealed.

Lopez said he initiated. “It was me! We was going to for an ultrasound joint,” the father-of-two explained. “The doctor slid out and I was just sitting there looking at her like… It was quick. It wasn’t nothing crazy.”

Lopez Said He & Lowry Had an Active Sex Life When They Were Together

While Lopez and Lowry don’t always see eye-to-eye when it comes to how they parent their children — like when Lopez famously cut Lux’s hair without Lowry’s permission — they do agree on the amount of sex they had.

“She basically said that me and her had sex a lot. She wasn’t lying. We did have sex a lot. But she was trying to make it seem like she was the one who started it,” he said on the August 8 episode of his podcast. “First of all, it was me.”

Lopez said he is the “aggressor” when it comes to sex unless it’s his first time with a new partner.

“When it’s my first time, I like when the girl takes control,” he said. “I’ll be nervous, I ain’t gonna lie. I like when the girl take control and after that it’s on go.”

“And that’s the thing about my kids’ mom,” he added, “When I become comfortable with you I’m more of the aggressor.”

Lux & Creed Celebrated Their Birthdays

Brothers Lux and Creed celebrated their birthdays less than a week apart. Creed turned 1 on July 30 and Lux celebrated his fourth birthday on August 5.

Lowry revealed she had to cancel their parties because they were sick with COVID-19 after taking a family trip to the Dominican Republic.

“COVID may have caused us to reschedule his joint party with [Creed] but it couldn’t stop us from celebrating HIM,” she wrote. “How is he 4?! I love you so much.”

She also penned a special message to Creed for his first birthday. “This is NOT how I expected to spend @creedlowrylopez first birthday but as soon as we are all better we will reschedule the party & celebrate with everyone,” Lowry penned. “What a WILD ride this year was. Mello really completed our family 🤍⭐️ #1stDOWN July 30.”

After coming back from her trip, Lowry learned that her “Baby Mamas No Drama” co-host also had COVID-19.

“I can’t believe we have it at the same time. Like, I never had it. This is the first time,” Rivera said on their podcast. “I’ve been lucky enough to never have it, to never catch it, been dodging that b**** for two years and then you gave it to me.”

