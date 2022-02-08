Kailyn Lowry Tells Real Housewife Her Family Is ‘White Trash’

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry opened up to former “Real Housewives” star Brandi Glanville during an appearance on her podcast, “Unfiltered.”

Glanville, 49, and Lowry, 29, both promoted the collaboration via Instagram on February 7.

“Full video episode of #Unfiltered with @kaillowry is up now on my Patreon! From teen mom to entrepreneur, find out how Kail gets it all done!” Glanville wrote. “With two successful podcasts and 4 growing boys, will she be back for another season of Teen Mom?! Tune in to find out!”

The conversation started out with the former “Real Housewives” star asking Lowry about her exes.

“How many baby daddies did you have?” Glanville asked, with Lowry answering three.

“Nice. Well, at least you can give them away, like one away, right? Do you share custody?” Glanville said.

Lowry said she shared custody with all three fathers and that her sons have siblings and their fathers’ houses.

“Oh, wow. You guys should have a giant show of your own,” Glanville said.

Lowry agreed.

“But we definitely should. I don’t know why no one has offered at this point,” Lowry said. “Because honestly my life is s*** show, so it could really work out.”

Glanville Compared Lowry’s Family to the Kardashians

After suggesting Lowry, her kids, and their fathers should have their own show, Glanville then likened Lowry’s brood to the Kardashian family.

“You guys could be the new Kardashians, like three baby daddies. Yeah, like, a little different, less rich,” Glanville said on the podcast.

“Yeah, yeah, but the white trash versions,” Lowry agreed. “Yeah for sure.”

Glanville said she was happy Lowry referred to her family as “white trash” so she didn’t have to.

“Yeah, perfect, I was going to say, but I’m glad you said it,” Glanville said. “I don’t need to get canceled. I’m already getting canceled as it is. ”

“No, it’s fine,” Lowry answered. “I’ve already been canceled several times.”

Lowry first got her start on “16 & Pregnant” in 2010 while she was pregnant with her eldest son, 12-year-old Isaac, and living with boyfriend Jo Rivera and his family.

The following year, Lowry met Javi Marroquin while she was working at a mall, according to In Touch Weekly. The couple got married in 2012 and welcomed their son, Lincoln Marshall, in November 2013. By 2015, they had split and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

In 2017, Lowry revealed she was pregnant again. Unlike her previous partners, Lowry initially tried to keep her boyfriend’s identity hidden from “Teen Mom 2” viewers. She welcomed her third son, Lux Russell, with Chris Lopez in August 2017.

Lowry was open about the “toxic” nature of her relationship with Lopez, so when she became pregnant with his child for the second time, she made an emotional announcement.

“I think there’s a lot to be said that I haven’t really talked about in a relationship where domestic violence is there and where it’s just really toxic. I’m still trying to figure that stuff out,” she said on “Teen Mom 2.” “I know that people will have a ton of questions and are wondering how I could have gone back to someone like that.”

Lowry welcomed her fourth son, Creed Romello, in July 2020.

