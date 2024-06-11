Kailyn Lowry Tells Fan She’s Making a Return

Former “Teen Mom” personality Kailyn Lowry hinted that she will be making a return to television.

On June 7, Lowry took to Instagram to share pictures of her 14-year-old son, Isaac Rivera, at his promotional ceremony after finishing the 8th grade. Lowry also included pictures of her seven other children in the June 7 upload.

“so many things to celebrate this week! & still processing Isaac going to high school later this year 😱 ⭐️🤟🏼🤍 #kaillowry #kailandthechaos,” read the post’s caption.

One fan flocked to the post comments section to let Lowry know she has been missed on television. As fans are aware, Lowry last appeared on the “Teen Mom” franchise in 2019. The mother of seven began starring on “16 and Pregnant” in 2010.

“I miss you on teen mom,” wrote the commenter.

Lowry replied to the Instagram user, writing, “we will be back somewhere else.”

Several fans excitedly reacted to Lowry’s comment.

“best news to hear cuz we love your family 👏👏👏,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Please keep us updated… I been watching you and the family since day one🔥🔥❤️,” added another.

“please make sure this happens 😍🥰,” shared a different person.

Kailyn Lowry Discussed Expanding Her Family

Lowry suggested she and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, the father of her three youngest children, Rio, Verse, and Valley, may expand their family on the May 31 episode of her podcast, “Barely Famous.” Lowry referenced that she underwent a tubal ligation following the November 2023 birth of her youngest children, Verse and Valley.

“I definitely think the journey of me carrying children is over. And, like, I’m confident in that. And I’m confident, like, I’m solid in that decision,” said Lowry.

Lowry stated that she would consider adopting a child.

“Would I adopt a child? Maybe I would explore that opportunity. Maybe not even adopt — but maybe foster a child. I feel like that would be more of something that I would entertain than IVF or something,” said the mother of seven.

While recording a February 2024 episode of “Barely Famous,” Lowry stated that she felt some regret after undergoing a tubal ligation. She explained that she wished she was able to give her first daughter a sister.

“I just got my tubes tied. And I’m so sad — it’s like a bittersweet feeling because the one thing that I would’ve always wanted if I had a girl was to have another one,” said the 32-year-old. “Because I never got close to my sister growing up and I always loved seeing sisters who were best friends. So that’s the one thing that I wish I could’ve given my daughter — a sister.”

Kailyn Lowry & Elijah Scott Opened up about the Birth of Their Twins

Lowry and Scott discussed their twins’ stay in the neonatal intensive care unit in a January 2024 episode of “Barely Famous.” The couple noted that their youngest children were rushed to the NICU immediately after their birth.

Lowry also shared that Verse was discharged from the NICU before his twin sister. According to the mother of seven, her daughter was not interested in being fed and was lethargic.

“I would try to feed her with a bottle. And she wouldn’t take it. I felt so defeated that every single time I would go in [the NICU], she would end up taking almost the entire feed through the tube through her nose,” said Lowry.