Kailyn Lowry Reveals Secret Romance with Prison Inmate

“Teen Mom” Kailyn Lowry shared one of her secrets on Tuesday’s “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

Lowry was inspired to tell her prison tale during her “Down in the DMs” segment, where a fan talked about dating someone behind bars.

“My felon was — he’s the one — to this day, he has my heart, my love,” she told co-host Vee Rivera, who is married to Lowry’s ex, Jo Rivera.

Rivera said she “loved him” and got a really good vibe from him: “He just seemed like a genuine, loyal, a** to the bone.”

Lowry agreed, saying he was “ride or die.”

They weren’t meant to last, though. Lowry said she called things off before the felon — whose name she did not share — was released. “I told him… when I ended it, I was just like, I love you so much but, you know, you’ve been in prison for nine years,” she said.

Lowry was worried about what their relationship would look like if he moved to her state.

“You’re going to be in there for the rest of this year, and when you come out, you’re going to have to do a lot of adjusting to society, and I don’t think that I should be a distraction from that, and I don’t think that it’s realistic for you to move to Delaware, you know, right away and things like that,” she said.

“I said, ‘when you get out, call me.’ But like, right now, I mean, I was in the thick of my depression too, so I was like, I can’t, I just couldn’t give myself,” she added.

What Landed Her Prison Bae in Prison?

Lowry wanted to keep for former flame’s privacy intact, but she did say that he was “over sentenced” for the crime he committed.

“Not to put all of his business out there, but I definitely think for him it was like caught up with the wrong people,” she said. “Not a bad person… but I definitely think he was over-sentenced for what his crime was. I mean, he didn’t kill anybody, nothing like that… he didn’t snitch on anyone, and everyone else got out in two or three years.”

Lowry joked that Kim Kardashian — who passed the bar exam in December 2021 — should help him out.

“He went in as a kid, so to me, I just feel like he was over-sentenced, and I’m like, where’s Kim K [Kardashian] ’cause we need her right now,” she said.

Lowry was contacted by producers in “Love After Lockup,” the WEtv docuseries that follows couples who fell in love with someone on the inside. Lowry did not want to participate in the reality show.

“I wish I would have done it, but then I wouldn’t have a boyfriend now,” Lowry revealed. “I feel like it would have been a love or redemption story.”

Rivera laughed, saying she wished Lowry would have done the “Love After Lockup” episode.

Lowry said he will “always be a good friend” and that when he gets out she wants to come on the podcast. According to Lowry, her prison bae would sometimes send her money to get her nails done.

When Were Lowry & Her Prison Bae Talking?

It’s not clear when the relationship with her prison bae took place.

Currently, she’s dating her neighbor, 23-year-old Elijah Scott. Before that, she dated Malik Montgomery on and off for two years, which conflicts with when she became pregnant with her youngest son, 21-month-old Creed.

Lowry shares two children with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez: Creed and 4-year-old Lux.

She welcomed 8-year-old Lincoln with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, who she was married from 2012 to 2017.

Lowry’s oldest son, 12-year-old Isaac, is from her relationship with her high school boyfriend, Rivera.