Kailyn Lowry Responds to Speculation About Having Another Baby

“Teen Mom” alum Kailyn Lowry is ready to “close shop.”

When fans asked if she wanted to grow her family, the podcast host said she wanted to focus on her career and go to law school.

“Where do you see yourself in 5 years? Married? More kids? Bigger house?” a person asked on Instagram.

“I am really content where I’m at and I don’t want to move or add anyone else to the family,” Lowry said. “I really want to do something for me, something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. Which is law school.”

Lowry said she’s been planning to pursue a law degree for years.

“I started studying in 2019 but then got pregnant with [Creed] so I would love to actually dive back in when he starts kindergarten,” she added.

One fan asked directly if she wanted to have more babies in the future.

“No, I’m good where I’m at & officially close up shop,” Lowry answered.

Lowry is the mother of four children. Her 12-year-old son, Isaac, is from her relationship with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera. Her 8-year-old son, Lincoln, is from her five-year marriage to Javi Marroquin; and her two youngest sons — 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed — are from her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

Lowry is currently dating Elijah Scott, 24. Rumors swirled that Lowry was pregnant after she and Scott got together.

Lopez fueled the gossip by tweeting things like “protect the belly.” He later denied having any inside information.

Lopez Flip Flops on the Pregnancy Rumors

Sometimes Lopez is hinting that Lowry is pregnant, and other times he’s walking back those statements.

During a TikTok live, which was recorded by a fan, viewers thought Lopez was — yet again — insinuating Lowry was expecting.

Lopez was answering questions when one person asked if he could “take” Lowry. They might have been referring to Lopez’s Instagram live, where he claimed that Lowry threatened him.

“Hell, yeah. They better have that same energy for this, this…” Lopez stopped in the middle of his sentence. His eyes opened wide and he covered his mouth — as if he had let out a secret.

“Kail Lowry is… that’s dookie s***,” Lopez continued, referring to Lowry as “it.”

“Its career is washed,” Lopez said. “It’s over. Kail Lowry is washed.”

Lopez Said Lowry Implied Lowry Was Pregnant in July

Speculation about Lowry have a fifth baby reached its pinnacle in July when Lopez ranted about a fight they had.

“Can somebody explain something to me… As a woman, what possesses you to say, ‘I will really beat you the f*** up,’ knowing that one, you can’t fight, and two, you’re not like that,” he said, according to a recording shared to Teen Mom Shade Room on July 25.

“Granted, I get it, your boyfriend’s in the car,” he continued, referring to Scott. “But why would you want him to get his a** whooped for you? Now he going to hate you. Make that make sense, Kail Lowry.”

He then took his ire to Twitter, writing, “Out here talking bout you’ll beat me up now you know you gotta protect the belly stop it.”