Kailyn Lowry Says She Feels ‘Hounded’ by MTV

Kailyn Lowry is getting candid about her “Teen Mom 2” storyline. In a sneak peek of the May 10 episode of the show, Lowry is asked what her issues are with filming.

“Everything I do is babysat and watched and I feel like they’re hounding me to talk about my baby daddies,” she said. “But where’s Leah talking about Corey and Jeremy? I don’t want to give you stuff I’m doing when I’m not respected in the same way…”

She finishes by stating, “MTV’s gonna fire me after this.”

Will Kail Quit Teen Mom 2? 😔 Teen Mom 2 When opening up about filming, Kail's fate on the show seems uncertain as she's unhappy with her storyline.

After discussing her success with podcasts, a “Teen Mom” producer then stepped in and said, “I’m proud of all your success but don’t forget this show made that possible.”

Fans had many thoughts on the YouTube video. One user commented, “What Larry really wanted to say to her was that Leah has evolved past her baby daddy drama. It’s not a central part of her life/story now. Kail is still juggling baby daddy drama and that’s why her story remains the same.”

Another added, “Congrats Kail on being the new Farrah! She treats the crew badly. And she hides her real life from the camera and keeps the drama for her podcast. It’s time to let her go.”

And a third weighed in, writing, “I mean he is right. even most of her podcasts are about her show issues, or baby daddy dramas, etc.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Lowry Previously Announced She Quit ‘Teen Mom 2′

On April 23, 2022, Lowry announced that she wouldn’t be returning to “Teen Mom 2.”

Speaking on the April 22, 2022, episode of her podcast, “Barely Famous,” Lowry said to her guest, Perez Hilton, “You know the ratings are really dropping for us. I feel like there does come a time where it’s run its course, and I think that goes for every reality show.”

Lowry joined the franchise in 2010 as part of “16 and Pregnant.” She starred in “Teen Mom 2” for 11 seasons.

Speaking to Hilton, Lowry added that the money she makes from her podcasts is larger than her salary from the show.

Discussing the hope of having her own show, she said, “I personally feel like I have enough going on to do my own show. Unless they want to offer that to me, or they want to work on something like that. I just don’t know.”

Lowry Opens up about Her Current Relationship

On May 6, 2022, Lowry opened up on her Coffee Convos podcast about her current relationship. Discussing weddings with her co-host, she stated, “If I ever get married again I’m not having bridesmaids or groomsmen. It’s not a day for anyone else but myself and my husband or partner.”

Asked if that means a wedding is back on the table, Lowry stated, “I would say yes. I wouldn’t have, like, a huge wedding or anything. I feel like I would have a cute, very, very simple ceremony and maybe, like, a dinner afterwards.”

She added, “I met the love of my life and I – yeah.”

Lowry said that she feels like she has known him forever. The mystery man’s name has yet to be revealed.