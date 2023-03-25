Kailyn Lowry Celebrates Exciting News After Quitting Teen Mom

Award-winning podcast host Kailyn Lowry celebrated one year of her “Barely Famous” podcast. “Barely Famous” — one of Lowry’s three podcasts — has the mission of bringing listeners “the most real, raw, and uncomfortable conversations.”

The former “Teen Mom” star — who quit the series in 2022 — launched Barely Famous months before leaving the show.

“I cannot believe it’s been an entire year of #BarelyFamous,” Lowry, 31, wrote via Instagram on March 24. “I have loved this journey so much & learn ways to improve every single recording. Y’all never cease to amaze me with your support (& constructive criticism).”

Lowry was in a vulnerable place after quitting “Teen Mom” in May 2022 after 11 years on the show.

“I had no idea what I was doing after I left Teen Mom for good & that was so scary for me,” she said. “I truly thank you all for tuning into my bulls*** weekly and allowing me to continue doing this.”

According to Lowry, “Barely Famous” has been downloaded more than 7 million times, and averages 300,000 downloads per month.

Lowry Was Grateful to Everyone Who Made ‘Barely Famous’ Possible

Lowry gave a shoutout to Podcast One, an app that contains more than 200 podcasts, and thanked her best friend, Kristen Hook.

She also gave a thank you to her children’s fathers, Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez. Lowry is the mother of four boys: She shares 13-year-old Isaac with Rivera; 9-year-old Lincoln with Marroquin and 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed with Lopez.

“Thanks to my sons’ dads who give me endless content… just kidding, kinda,” she said.

Lowry has a wide range of guests on her show. She’s talked to celebrity therapists like Dr. Drew Pinsky and Dr. Ish Major from “Marriage Bootcamp.” She’s interviewed fellow reality TV stars like “Bachelor” Nick Viall, “Selling Sunset” star Mary Fitzgerald and “The Hills” personality Audrina Patridge. But she also includes her inner circle, putting her friends, her children and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, in the hot seat as well.

In her first few episodes of “Barely Famous,” she chatted with her ex-husband — Marroquin — and “Teen Mom” star Tyler Baltierra.

She made sure to thank them at the end of her message.

“Thank you to all the guests who come on here and are patient with me while I still learn to interview and s***,” she said. “Not me acting like this is an award acceptance speech 🥲 but seriously. It’s been so fun for people to listen to a more unfiltered version of me and my story & allowing me to continue to do what I love.”

Lowry is also the host of two other podcasts, “Baby Mamas No Drama” with Vee Rivera — which launched in September 2020 — and “Coffee Convos” with Lindsie Chrisley, which started in 2017. “Barely Famous” was Lowry’s first podcast without a co-host.

“Baby Mamas No Drama” won two People’s Choice Awards for podcasting in 2022.

Lowry Doesn’t Want to Be Known for ‘Teen Mom’

Since leaving “Teen Mom” nearly one year ago, Lowry is ready to make her mark in the podcasting world.

“I really wanted to focus on making a name for myself outside of TV, and I wanted to be recognized for something other than Teen Mom,” she told People. “So, people really did have a hard time accepting me for anything other than being a teen mom. I think that was one of the bigger challenges for me.”

The beginning of her podcast career wasn’t easy. She had some problems with her contract at the beginning of “Coffee Convos.”

“I had to go against some MTV contracts to start the podcast,” Lowry told People. “Sacrifices.”

Lowry took a six-month hiatus from filming “Teen Mom” before ultimately quitting.

The mother-of-four told Pinsky — the “Teen Mom” reunion” host — that she was “ready” to bow out.

“I think I need to move on… I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell,” she said, per Us Weekly. “I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end.”

In a comment on Instagram, Lowry said she was grateful for the doors that MTV opened for her. “Thankful for the opportunities & never discredit that I was able to branch out bc of it,” she said, per Us Weekly. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey!”