Fans Erupt Over Kailyn Lowry’s ‘Bizarre’ Christmas Tradition

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry ignited a major debate among viewers when she revealed the way she handles Christmas with her four children.

Between three fathers, Lowry has chosen to allow her sons to spend Christmas with their paternal families on the holidays. That also means she doesn’t decorate for Christmas or get them presents. This isn’t a new revelation: Lowry has been open about her stance on Christmas for years. Still, when the holiday season comes around, fans are surprised to hear about the way Lowry approaches the season.

Various Reddit threads popped up when Lowry answered a fan question. The person asked if she wrapped presents for her dogs. “I don’t even get my kids Christmas presents,” she said.

One discussion about Lowry’s stance on Christmas garnered nearly 300 comments. “She is anti-thanksgiving and Christmas and it’s bizarre. Guess she figures if she has to be miserable her kids have to be too,” one person said.

A lot of people, however, agreed with Lowry.

“So what? Not everyone celebrates Christmas and that’s ok. People are fucking weird if they think this is bad/wrong/sad/horrible,” read one popular comment.

“I don’t understand people being so outraged over this? Lots of people do not celebrate Christmas, they are fine,” another added.

Lowry shares her eldest son — 11-year-old Isaac Elliot Rivera — with boyfriend Jo Rivera, her middle son — 7-year-old Lincoln Marshall Marroquin — is from her marriage to ex-husband Javi Marroquin and her youngest children — 4-year-old Lux Russell Lowry and 1-year-old Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez — are from her tumultuous relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Why Lowry ‘Gave Up’ on Christmas

It didn’t use to be this way. Lowry used to try to celebrate Christmas with her children, but it always turned into a hassle.

“I have gone over this so many times — but. I got tired of fighting w the dads ab Christmas & gave it up,” she wrote via Instagram. “Every time I got the kids for Christmas my other family members were on opposite years with their families/kids & we started doing big vacations about 5 years ago.”

“So Christmas can be with their dads & they don’t have to worry about splitting it,” she continued. “& they look forward to our family vacation every year.”

Lowry is grateful her children are taken care of throughout the year. “My kids don’t want or need for anything & I’m thankful for that,” she finished. “Maybe one day we will celebrate without gifts on another day.”

Lowry Admitted It’s ‘Kind of Sad’ They Don’t Do Presents

Even though Lowry makes sure to take her children on family vacations and has them spend time with their paternal families on Christmas, she admitted to “Coffee Convos” co-host Lindsie Chrisley in November 2020 that there was “so much going on” to make everyone in the blended family happy.

“It is kind of sad, and I get that. I definitely get that,” Lowry said at the time, per E! News. “I just feel like it’s a lot. And the amount of money that I was spending on Christmas gifts and then I was only getting them for half the day and then I had to share.”

“I don’t get to go to my family because my family, Jo’s family and Javi’s family are all in different areas and then when we added Chris to the mix,” she added.

