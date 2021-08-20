‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Says She ‘Hates’ Home Build

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry opened up during a question and answer on Instagram about her home build and shared some of her regrets about the process. Lowry admitted the hating the experience but said that she would like to build another home after going through this learning experience.

The Deleware resident made the admonition after a fan asked Lowry about her favorite part of building her own home.

“Well, I don’t have a favorite part. I don’t have one because I hate this process,” she said. “I thought that I was going to absolutely love building a house. I thought it was going to be so much fun… thought I was never going to want to stop but I realized that I don’t know that this house is going to wind up being the house that I want to stay in.”

“This process and going through all of it is so different than what I anticipated it being,” she continued. “I, in the foreseeable future, see myself selling this one and building another home because now I know what to expect and what measurements I want, and things like that. So I don’t have a favorite part.”

In the second part of her Q&A, Lowry backtracked a little. She said she might stay in the home she built. If she wants to change anything in the future, she can just renovate it.

Lowry realized she made a mistake when she was deciding on the measurements of the rooms for the lower level of her house. In the middle of the process, she asked the builders to stop because she wanted the living room to be bigger.

“Me stopping construction to redo all of the downstairs caused about a six-week delay,” she said. “Realistically, we’re looking at January 2022” for the home to be finished.

Lowry Regrets Another Choice She Made

Lowry, who has four sons, picked black appliances with copper embellishments. She also chose to go with white framed windows, but now she wishes she chose black.

While she previously said she didn’t like farmhouse as an interior design, she learned that her style is midcentury modern. “I have someone who is helping me with my interior design so everything can be executed properly,” the “Pride Over Pity” author said.

When it comes to her walls, she wants to keep things neutral. “I want all the edginess and other things to be in my tiles, decor, and things like that,” Lowry shared. “I want my walls to stay neutral.”

Some fans wanted to know if she was going to have a basement in the new home, but Lowry chose not to have one. She’s had basements in previous homes she lived in and didn’t use them.

“I never go down there and it’s literally just another space to have a mess that I don’t check on,” she said. “I don’t know if anyone else is like this Out of sight, out of mind — completely true to every single part of my life and that includes basements.”

But her sons will still have a place to congregate. Lowry chose to have a billiards room instead of a basement. “The billiards room will have a pool table and a movie theater where the kids can go But it can also be cleaned up and be a game room for adults,” the “Teen Mom 2” star revealed.

Lowry Wants Her Home to Be ‘Timeless’

Lowry wanted the home she’s building to have an ageless feel. While she’s going to have a pool for her family to enjoy, she didn’t want it to be too deep.

“So I think with this house I think I really want to remember to be timeless,” she said in her Instagram Q&A. “I don’t want to have a super deep pool because I think as the kids get older nobody really cares to have depth in their pool like that. Based on the two pools I’ve already had they go at 6 feet deep and I’m comfortable with that.”

While her boys — namely 7-year-old Lincoln — would like to have a slide, Lowry opted out of having those additions in her backyard.

“I’m not doing a slide or a diving board. I think that it’s extra maintenance and more things can break,” she explained, noting that Lincoln has a slide at his father’s house. “I just don’t want to spend money on a slide and then in five years, he’s not using it. So that I’m gonna pass on.”

Lowry shares her oldest son 11-year-old Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln is from her marriage to Javi Marroquin. Her youngest two sons — 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed — are from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

