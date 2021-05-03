Teen Mom Star Shares Health Update After New Diagnosis

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry revealed how she plans to move forward after being diagnosed PCOS, a hormonal disorder also known as polycystic ovary syndrome. Symptoms of PCOS can include acne, menstrual irregularity, excess hair growth and obesity. Kail has four sons, but she’s not ready to give up on the idea of having more children in the future. To ensure she’s able to continue growing her family, Kail is undergoing egg retrieval and IVF.

She doesn’t plan on expanding her household just yet. “I don’t have any intentions any time soon to have more children, but I’m going through IVF and egg retrievals so that I can potentially have the chance in the future if that’s what I want,” the MTV personality told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview on May 3.

The Conquering Chaos author began taking medication for PCOS, but she overwhelmed by the diagnosis, symptoms and side effects. “The medication has insane side effects, and I’m just trying to figure out the best ways to manage the symptoms because the diagnosis came just as fast as the symptoms came,” she told the publication. “But we’re gonna figure out a way to manage it, and we’ll work it out. It’ll be fine.”

Kail, 28, knew something was wrong when she experienced a change in her period. Her menstruation was so heavy that she was bleeding through her pads, clothing and into her mattress. She researched her symptoms online and feared she might have cancer. “I literally cried myself to sleep,” she explained last month on her “Coffee Convos” podcast.

Doctors Discovered 11 Cysts on Kail’s Ovaries

After seeing her gynecologists, doctors discovered that Kail had 10 cysts on one over, and another ovary has a large cyst that was half the size of her organ.

During an Instagram Q&A in March with fans, Kail said dealing with the condition has been more difficult than she expected.

“Honestly, not well. I thought I was going to just be able to cut out the foods I needed to but it’s way harder that I thought,” she said, per The Sun. “I’m overwhelmed with information. Not really sure where to start again.”

Kail Wants to Pick Her Future Baby’s Gender

If Kail were to get married again and her potential future husband were interested in having another child, she definitely wants to have a daughter. But she’s not leaving things up to chance. Kail wants to pick her fifth baby’s gender.

“We live in a generation where it’s scientifically possible to go through a process to have a baby that you didn’t ‘naturally conceive’ so if you have that ability to choose the gender, I just don’t see why you wouldn’t,” she said on “Coffee Convos” in February.

Kail isn’t concerned about other people’s opinions, either. “I don’t care what people would have to say about it. To me, I don’t think there’s anything ethically wrong with it. I don’t think there’s anything morally wrong with it,” she said.

The star added: “I think that the people who are feeling like it’s not what God chose, I’m sure there are a ton of things in their lives that God wouldn’t have chosen for them but they sin differently than you.”

