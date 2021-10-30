Kailyn Lowry Puts Chelsea DeBoer & Leah Messer on Blast

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry called out co-stars Chelsea Houska DeBoer and Leah Messer when she was talking about being a “B-list” friend on the October 21, 2021, episode of “Coffee Convos” with co-host Lindsie Chrisley. Lowry admitted she was never a “first choice” when it came to her co-stars.

“There was a time when we first started ‘Teen Mom.’ I came in late,” Lowry, 29, explained around the 42-minute mark of the episode. “I was not supposed to be on ’16 and Pregnant season 2. I was supposed to be on ’16 and Pregnant season 3. So I was a last-minute exchange to move to ’16 and Pregnant season 2.”

That meant Houska and Messer already had a chance to connect. “Everyone had already known each other. Chelsea and Leah were like besties on the show,” she said. “I felt like I was always the second choice for them. I was always second best. I was always an afterthought.”

“Like not only was I an afterthought for the actual show, but I was also an afterthought for the friendships,” Lowry continued. “That’s what it felt like at the time, ’cause obviously when you’re young and you’re clicky, and this is a show, and they already knew each other… it was just very different.”

Lowry felt like she wasn’t as important to her co-stars was because if “Chelsea and Leah were busy,” then they would ask her afterward.

Lowry Doesn’t Care About Being a ‘B-List’ Friend Now

If Lowry isn’t that important to somebody else, it doesn’t bother her anymore.

“I may be a B-List friend for somebody else but I don’t give a s***,” she said about how she’s changed.

“I don’t care anymore. I’m almost 30, I don’t give a f*** if I’m your friend or if I’m not your friend. I don’t care if I’m your acquaintance or I’m your bestie… I don’t give a s***,” she continued. “If I’m not in your top eight, I’m not crying about it.”

Being in someone’s “top eight” is a reference to MySpace, where social media users could pick the most important people they were friends with and rank them.

Lowry’s Relationship With Her Ex-Husband Has Improved

Just like Lowry’s stance on being a “B-list” friend has changed, her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Javi Marroquin has also improved. The former couple shares 7-year-old son Lincoln together.

Lowry is also the mother to 12-year-old Isaac, who is from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. Her two younger sons — 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed — are from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

While Lowry has lamented that things with Rivera and Lopez aren’t great, she’s been having a better experience with Marroquin lately.

“Javi and I still, I would say, he has harder periods than I do right now,” the mother-of-four told Chrisley on the October 21, 2021, episode of “Coffee Convos.” “Where I’ve like completely mellowed out. I just don’t react the same anymore.”

She can’t say the same about Lopez. “Chris and I just don’t communicate at all,” she said. “I don’t have a relationship with Chris at all, we don’t communicate whatsoever.”

Things also aren’t great with Rivera. “I dislike Jo more now than I ever did,” she confessed.

