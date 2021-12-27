PHOTO: Fans Rip Kailyn Lowry Over House ‘Monstrosity’

“Teen Mom 2” fans slammed Kailyn Lowry’s taste when she showed her followers what her bathroom tile looked like. The mother-of-four chose a black-and-white abstract design that most social media users on Reddit found unsavory.

A Reddit thread about the tile amassed more than 300 comments and over 200 upvotes.

“This looks like some kind of funhouse nightmare,” one person said. “Kail was really dumb to do the weird finishes that she’s done especially since she has already said this isn’t going to be her forever home.”

“I look on her Instagram every day for more updates on her build. Her house is truly a monstrosity and it just keeps getting worse,” another “Teen Mom” fan added. “These are some of the ugliest floors I’ve ever seen.”

“This is awful,” read one of the most popular comments. “It literally looks like her kids scribbled on the floor.”

Though fans overwhelmingly disliked the tile Lowry chose for her new home in Delaware, the MTV personality said it was “everything” and tagged Lazer Marble, the company who produced the product.

Lowry Wants Her Home to be ‘Edgy’

From her abstract bathroom tile to her black-painted ceiling, Lowry has made questionable interior design decisions in her new home — per fans. But it could be that people just have a different style than the Pennsylvania native.

Lowry once explained that her style was “edgy.”

“I thought I was going to do all neutrals, all clean lines, all just very neutral and simple, I guess,” Lowry told In Touch Weekly in March 2021. “Then once I started, I was like, ‘Nope, we’re going to go edgy. We’re going to do colors. We’re going to do all kinds of fun things.’ So, I’m, I’m actually glad that that’s how it’s going.”

Lowry is the mother of 12-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, 7-year-old Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed with ex Chris Lopez.

Each one of her boys has his own room in the new home. Lowry went with “natural” colors for Lux and Creed’s rooms.

Lowry Is $60,000 Over Her Budget

Building her own home hasn’t gone the way Lowry envisioned. In fact, the “Teen Mom 2” star admitted that she hates the process and already contacted a builder to start working on a second home build.

The star hasn’t completed the journey and is already $60,000 over budget.

“I already texted Marcus to start building something else,” Lowry told co-host Vee Rivera on “Baby Mamas No Drama.”

“I already picked out my plot of land and everything. He sent me the floor plans, I think, three days ago,” she said. “It’s in a neighborhood, kinda like yours, where it’s only four houses. It’s like that.”

Ironically, Lowry said she didn’t like her countertops because “it looks like my kid took a marker to them and scribbled on them,” meanwhile, that’s what some fans said about the bathroom tile she loved.

Lowry said on the podcast that everything had been stressful. “I know it sounds like first-world problems but, you guys have to understand, like, when you build a house you’re putting your entire savings into this, you know what I mean? Like, this is a big deal,” she told Rivera.

