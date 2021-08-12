PHOTOS: Inside Look at Kailyn Lowry’s New Home Build

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry followed in the steps of Chelsea Houska and has been sharing updates of her home build on social media. The MTV personality is in the process of building a home in Dover, Deleware, from the ground up for her and her four sons: 11-year-old Isaac, 7-year-old Lincoln, 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed.

Lowry, 29, isn’t sure if the journey will be featured on “Teen Mom 2,” though the cameras were there when she and her sons wrote messages on the walls. “They did film when we were there for the affirmations,” Lowry told In Touch on August 11. “I just don’t know what the future holds for that whole thing.”

Now, if HGTV offered to document the process, Lowry would be a little nervous but definitely excited to work with the home improvement network. “I would be a little nervous, but yeah, I would definitely be open to it,” she told the outlet.

“I would never turn that, something like that down,” the mother-of-four continued. “I think that sounds really cool. It sounds like a lot of pressure also because I know what I like, but what I like might not be for everybody.”

The Kids Are Excited About the New Home

Lowry is involving her children in the home and has taken them to see the build progress.

“Lincoln is super pumped cause I told him we would do a detached garage with a little training facility underneath,” the “Pride Over Pity” author said on her podcast, “Coffee Convos,” per Us Weekly. “You know, how they have, like, indoor turf?”

Lowry was surprised how excited her sons were about the build.

“I know they’re young and can’t fully understand what it means for me to be able to do this,” she wrote on Instagram in May 2021. “But I was blown away by their excitement and pleasantly surprised by the appreciation they had for the progress being made. I am so so so excited for this journey.”

Lowry Sold Her ‘Most Important House’ in February

While Lowry is excited to build her fourth home for her family, she had bittersweet feelings about moving on from her third house.

She said it was the “most important house” that had “the physical manifestation of both the lowest and highest points.” Lowry said the best thing to come out of her time there was her fourth son, Creed.

Lowry shares Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera; Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and her two youngest sons are from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

“I learned so much about myself and life in general through the extremes I experienced over the course of the year here,” Lowry penned in her February Instagram post. “There’s so much more to my story & if you know me closely, you understand what I mean & what this represents.”

“Closing this chapter for me means relief, optimism & confidence in future decisions. I am grateful for where I am now & being able to see the silver lining through it all,” she continued. “Being thankful for the friends that stuck by me through everything is an understatement. I am super anxious to start our next chapter.”

