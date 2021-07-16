Kailyn Lowry Says Ex Helped Out Amid Son’s Hospitalization

The chaos doesn’t stop for vacation. “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry said ex-husband Javi Marroquin “came through” after Creed was taken to the hospital while they were in Punta Cana. Lowry said she experienced “sheer panic” during the scary incident during the July 15 episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast.

“Let me just say, Creed is fine. He’s perfectly fine,” Lowry, 29, started.

The baby needed butterfly stitches after his face hit the corner of a table while Lowry was putting him down. “So, [Creed is] scaling things … I went to put him down, and he went to go grab like the edge of the table to go scale it… The table caught the corner of his eyebrow and they did take him up at the emergency room,” she explained.

Lowry’s knowledge of Spanish is sufficient, but during an emergency, she needed help to communicate with the doctors at the hospital. That’s where her ex-husband came into play.

“I had to call Javi for him to translate the whole thing because I was so upset,” she said around the 40-minute mark of the podcast. “Javi’s going back and forth with the doctor for me and translating for me.”

“I had never needed him to come through harder than what he did for me yesterday,” she said, praising Marroquin. “I should honestly send him an Edible Arrangement.”

Lowry, 29, admitted she didn’t know what she would have done if it wasn’t for Marroquin. “Just because it was such a high-stress situation,” the “Teen Mom 2” star said.

Lowry has four children. Her oldest son, 11-year-old Isaac, is from her relationship with Jo Rivera. She shares middle son, 7-year-old Lincoln, with Marroquin, and her two youngest sons — 3-year-old Lux and 11-month-old Creed — are from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Lowry Anticipated Backlash Over the E.R. Visit

Toward the end of the discussion about the hospital visit, Lowry anticipated that “trolls” were going to accuse her of being a neglectful parent.

“I already know that as soon as I start talking about this it’s going to make headlines,” Lowry confessed.

“Let it to the trolls after this podcast episode comes out… they’re going to say that I don’t take care of my child and I obviously wasn’t watching him and I don’t take good care of him so that’s why we ended up in the E.R. on this trip so just know that those headlines are going to come out,” she added.

Lowry Wants to Become Fluent in Spanish

Before going on the trip, Lowry had been practicing her Spanish, she said on the July 15 episode of “Coffee Convos.” Marroquin is fluent in the language, and Lowry noted that her ex’s parents don’t speak English. That means when their son is around his grandparents, he hears his father speak Spanish fluently.

While they’re on vacation, Lincoln has also been practicing — just like his mom.

“I love being here and I have been practicing my Spanish so much,” Lowry told co-host Lindsie Chrisley. “Javi’s parents live with him right now and they don’t speak English so Lincoln hears a lot of it when Javi talks to his parents… Lincoln told Javi he only wants him to speak to him in Spanish now.”

