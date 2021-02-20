Kailyn Lowry Faces Mom-Shaming After Son’s Hospitalization

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry battled mommy-shaming after she took her 7-year-old son Lincoln Marroquin to the hospital after he had a bloody nose, but didn’t get him X-rays. Some Teen Mom 2 fans came to the star’s defense, but others criticized her for not wanting to pay for the X-ray.

Most of the backlash was found in the comments section on the blog Teen Mom Shade Room.

“Wtf. Does she not have insurance? She’s got plenty of money, no excuse for this and I’m generally a fan of hers. What a joke,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“But if it was her 2 favorites it would have been another story,” another netizen noted. “HATE mothers who have favorites.”

Those who came to the mother-of-fours defense said she knows what is best for her son. “And? She must have not found it necessary. She knows her son wtf,” one person noted. “Why is this an issue. To many mom shamers. Holy.”

“I’m sure she didn’t want to pay for it because she didn’t think his injury was serious,” another person added.

Kailyn Said She Was Panicking Over the Accident

Kailyn, 28, talked about the incident on her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast with co-host Vee Rivera. She said Lincoln was playing cops and robbers with his mom and brothers when he accidentally hit his face on the couch. Lincoln is used to getting bloody noses, but they normally stop shortly after they start. This one was “gushing blood,” panicking both Kailyn and her son.

The Teen Mom 2 star tried to stop the blood by placing a paper towel on her son’s face, but every time she lifted it to get a new one, his face would get covered in blood. As they both became more worried, Kailyn took her son to the hospital.

The bleeding stopped when they were at the hospital and Lincoln said he was no longer in pain. Kailyn drew some backlash from fans because she decided not to give him an X-ray. Doctors had advised her against one, saying there is a lot of cartilage in the nose so sometimes it’s hard to tell if the nose is broken.

Catelynn & Tyler Baltierra Also Faced Parent-Shaming

Kailyn isn’t the only star from the Teen Mom franchise who’s come under fire for some of her parenting decision. Some viewers slammed Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra after they called their 7-year-old daughter Nova a “brat” and tried to create a chore chart for her.

A thread about the scenario bubbled on Reddit, where netizens were upset about the way Catelynn and Tyler were handling Nova. “Can someone explain to me why Nova not wanting to eat more ribs makes her an entitled brat?” the original poster wrote. “I’m not following.”

Catelynn admitted that Nova asks for a toy every time they go to the store and she always buys one for her. “It becomes a problem when they start feeling entitled,” Tyler told his wife. “Nothing in this world is free. You’re not going to get nothing handed to you in life.”

