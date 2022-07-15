Kailyn Lowry Says She’s Humiliated by ‘Situation’

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry is getting ready to take things to the next level with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. The 24-year-old, who was previously known as “hot neighbor,” wants Lowry to meet his family — but she’s having some hesitation.

She’s not looking forward to explaining the semantics of her family. Lowry has four children with three men, a fact she called “humiliating” on a July 14 episode of “Coffee Convos.”

“Just having to explain my situation of why I have three baby dads is like, the thought of it is a little bit humiliating,” she said.

Lowry and her high school boyfriend Jo Rivera co-parent 12-year-old Isaac, the eldest of the Lowry brood.

Lowry was married to her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, from 2007 to 2012. They welcomed a son together while they were married, 8-year-old Lincoln.

She then went on to have two children — 4-year-old Lux and 23-month-old Creed — with Chris Lopez, her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

Lowry has battled rumors she was pregnant with a fifth child since getting together with Scott, though she said on her podcast that it’s unlikely she will conceive again considering she is struggling with her mental health.

“I think the more time that goes on, the more I just don’t want more children because I feel like I’m spreading myself so thin, um, and all my kids are such different ages that they all need me for different parts of their lives right now,” she said on the July 8 episode of “Barely Famous.”

Lowry Doesn’t Like the Way She Was Portrayed on MTV

Lowry blamed MTV, saying the network highlighted her mistakes instead of her accomplishments. One of the things Lowry is the proudest of is graduating from college, something she said MTV didn’t pay proper homage to.

“I think some of my cringiest and most ignorant embarrassing moments are more so highlighted than my accomplishments and my milestones, like positive milestones, you know, and so I think a lot of my positive traits and qualities and things that I’ve done have been minimized, so they’re not memorable,” she said.

Lowry is afraid Scott’s parents will watch the show and make up their minds about her before meeting her in real life.

“I don’t want his parents to watch the show and be like, what the f***. I want them to know who I am by knowing me personally,” she said.

Lowry Offered Her Opinion on Khloe Kardashian’s Situation

Khloe Kardashian’s rep confirmed that she and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are expecting a baby together via a surrogate, TMZ reported. The rep said the surrogate became pregnant in November, and one month later news broke that Thompson had fathered a baby with Maralee Nichols.

Kardashian faced backlash for having another child with Thompson — who has a history of cheating.

“The Kardashians’ obsession with having all their children have the same father despite their father’s ability to be a good partner is so perplexing to me,” one person tweeted.

Lowry offered up a potential reason the reality TV star wanted to procreate again with her ex.

“I think it’s about the genes/genetics and the aesthetic but that’s just my opinion,” she said.