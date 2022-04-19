Kailyn Lowry Interviews Her Son Issac on the ‘Barely Famous’ Podcast

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry recently interviewed her twelve-year-old son Issac on her podcast “Barely Famous.”

The mother-and-son duo covered a wide variety of topics on the March 30 episode, including Issac’s thoughts on Kail’s parenting and how he feels about life in the public eye.

They also shared a lot of laughs giving fans insight into their relationship.

Issac Answers Tough Questions

Kail didn’t hold back from asking Issac tough questions on the podcast. At one point, she asked him what the most challenging part of having her as a mom was.

“Well, you have a lot of kids,” Issac responded. “So we’re like never at the house, like ever…We are like running errands. Lincoln has training and games and stuff. I do too. Lux is doing baseball now. ”

Kail found Issac’s answer amusing, stating, “so the hardest part [of me] being your mom is that it’s Kail and the chaos.”

Issac laughed in response and said, “yes.”

The MTV star then asked Issac about living in a split houseguest. Kail shares custody of Issac with her ex, Jo Rivera, who is now married to “Teen Mom” star Vee Rivera.

Issac responded to the question telling Kail that he is fine with the situation.

“I’m used to it…It’s nice to get away from you guys sometimes,” he said, referring to Kail and her three other sons.

Issac on How He Feels About Filming

Issac also shared his thoughts on filming and living in the public eye.

When asked if he enjoys filming for television and social media, he replied, “it depends on what we’re filming and what it’s for.”

“Podcasts [are fun],” he said. “For MTV, I don’t really love it. YouTube that was fine. It was fun.”

Kail then asked her son about being a public figure.

“People have come up to me and asked me for pictures at school,” he shared.

“Some people like in public they take pictures with us. Sometimes without permission. That makes me a little uncomfortable. It’s… nice to have like the money and stuff,” he continued.

Kail laughed at Issac’s money comment, stating, “you’re definitely my child.”

Issac then admitted that it’s “weird” having strangers recognize him. Kail agreed with Issac’s take, stating, “as an adult, I can fully agree with that, and I fully understand.”

To hear the full interview, click HERE.

Leah Messer Shares Photos of Her and Jaylan Mobley on Instagram

On April 10, Leah Messer shared a series of photos of her and her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, hanging out at the beach on Instagram.

Leah looked stunning in a white pantsuit while Jaylan rocked a white blazer and grey striped pants.

The “Teen Mom” star captioned the post, “I feel it in the air ✨🤍.”

The romantic photos captured the attention of fans who wondered if Jaylan will pop the question soon.

One fan wrote, “I sense engagement vibes soon 😍.”

Another fan chimed in, writing, “they got the house, you know the ring and the baby is next !!!!! 😍😍😍😍🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻.”

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

